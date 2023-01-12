ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons Names Late Friend Jeff Beck as Major Inspiration in Tribute Post

ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons is mourning the loss of guitar legend Jeff Beck, who passed away suddenly on Jan. 10.

Gibbons took to Instagram today to share his respect and memories for the Grammy-winning icon. The two have known each other since they were young men, and they remained close both personally and professionally.

“I met Jeff Beck when I was 17,” Gibbons captioned. “And I was glad to know a guy like that, a guy who was able to show me how this guitar-playing thing should be approached and that’s still very much the case. Jeff was a wondrous soul and we already miss him tremendously. We are comforted in the fact that he’ll be with us forever.”

“Hi Ho Silver Lining!” he concluded, referring to Beck’s 1967 hit.

In recent years, the two rockers have collaborated several times. Back in 2009, Gibbons and Beck teamed up and performed Jimi Hendrix’s Foxy Lady and ZZ Top’s Rough Boy. That was the same year that Jeff Beck earned his second induction into the organization.

The next year Beck helped ZZ Tops jam an extended version of La Grange while they played in Lucca, Italy. Then in 2014, Billy Gibbons and Jeff Beck hit the road together for a five-week 20-stop tour.

Jeff Beck Dies After Short Battle with Bacterial Meningitis

Jeff Beck’s death came as a blow to the music world on Tuesday. The news was announced by his publicist, who shared that he had a brief battle with an illness.

“It is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing,” his rep wrote in a statement. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family asks for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”

Beck was an eight-time Grammy winner. And as stated above, he was also twice inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. His first induction took place in 1992 and it was for his work with his first band, The Yardbirds. The second came in 2009, and that induction recognized his time as a solo artist.

The guitarist joined The Yardbirds in 1965 as a replacement for Eric Clapton. While he only stuck with the band for 18 months, he became an international star. He went on to sing with two other bands, the Jeff Beck Group and Beck, Bogert & Appice, before becoming a career solo artist.

Jeff Beck is survived by his wife, Sanda Cash, who he married nearly 18 years ago.