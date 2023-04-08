‘My Kind of Country’ Announces First Winner to Receive $100K & Apple Music Backing

A dream comes true for South Africa native Micaela Kleinsmith as she was named the winner of Apple TV+’s My Kind of Country on Friday. Orville Peck was her mentor throughout the competition.

“I feel like that entire finale was a blur for me. I completely blanked out, even during the performance,” Kleinsmith says. “(And) I felt like I was taken to a different place while I was performing. But I was very shocked. I will say that much. I was incredibly shocked. (And) I was so ready for them to say anybody else’s name.”

‘My Kind of Country’ Was Produced By Reese Witherspoon, Kacey Musgraves

My Kind of Country, under the guidance of executive producers Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves, set out with a mission to diversify the country music space. They wanted to give talented artists from all over the world a platform to showcase their talents.

The three trailblazing “scouts” in charge of finding and mentoring the artists throughout the show embody that notion themselves: Mickey Guyton, Jimmie Allen, and Peck.

“From the moment I met Micaela, I knew really, truly, genuinely, that Micaela was definitely going to the finale because I think there’s something very beautifully authentic about her,” Peck says. “All of us, the scouts, we just became completely blown away by her talent.”

Mentor Orville Peck Watched Micaela Kleinsmith’s Confidence Grow In Competition

Peck watched Kleinsmith’s self-confidence grow over the course of filming My Kind of Country. To him, it felt profound, especially because Kleinsmith herself says that was something she “really battled with.”

“Seeing the progression each week, each episode, of Micaela gaining more confidence and showing us all these different sides to her? I remember at my workshop when Micaela did her original song, I knew then. I was like, ‘Well, this is someone so special,'” Peck recalls, PEOPLE reports.

Both Kleinsmith and Peck are natives of South Africa, and Peck felt that connection, too, from the start.

“I remember when I watched Micaela’s audition tape, I was almost crying. (And) I was watching it with some producers from the show. Not that it was a sad audition, but I was so touched and moved because being from South Africa, it was like, ‘Oh, I know this girl. I know exactly where she’s from,'” he says.

“It’s like when a friend of yours shows you a song or art or something and it’s good. So you’re relieved because you don’t have to lie. It was the same sort of feeling where it’s like, I already love Micaela because of that connection, but she’s also so talented. So it was a win-win!” he quips.