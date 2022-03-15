NASCAR Driver Martin Truex Jr. Gave Hardy a Tattoo of His Number 19

There’s no question that country singer Hardy is…unapologetically Hardy. He’s extremely comfortable with who he is and has no problem whatsoever expressing it to the world. With that in mind, his story about his first time hanging out with NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr might be the most Hardy story we’ve ever heard.

Though Martin Truex Jr. and Hardy share a few mutual friends, the two hadn’t spent a great deal of time together. But that fact didn’t faze Hardy in the least. On the contrary, he had the idea to call Truex Jr. while on a songwriting retreat in Texas, and that’s exactly what he did. In an interview with Taste of Country during the 2022 ACM Awards, Hardy explained what happened next.

“He raced in the Daytona 500, and then the next day, me and my buddy FaceTimed him,” Hardy explained. “We said, ‘You wanna come down to Texas and hunt pigs with us?’ And he was like, ‘I’ll do it.’ He literally hopped on a jet and came down there while we were down there.”

Martin Truex Jr. Gives Hardy a Tattoo of His NASCAR Number

The beginning of the story sounds somewhat unbelievable, but if you have the resources to do so, a spur-of-the-moment trip to Texas isn’t that weird. However, it gets crazier. An impromptu pig hunting adventure is great, but it wasn’t quite spontaneous enough for Hardy.

Now, how to add to the fun. Fishing? Truck racing? Making Martin Truex Jr. sing karaoke could be entertaining. But no, it was none of those. The country star had an even better idea. Why not let Martin Truex Jr, a NASCAR driver, mind you, not a tattoo artist, give him some ink?

“He had never given a tattoo before,” Hardy said. “Brantley [Gilbert] had his tattoo gun, and I said, ‘If you’ll tattoo your own NASCAR number in the font, I’ll get it.’ And he was like, ‘All right.’ And he did.”

Before either could rethink their decision, Hardy’s thigh was emblazoned with Truex Jr.’s NASCAR number, #19. Sadly, neither party has shared a picture of the tattoo yet, but if we take Hardy’s word for it, Truex Jr. did a surprisingly good job.

“It looks pretty good! I wish I could show you,” Hardy says. “[But] I would have to take my pants off. So, next time.” Well, Martin Truex Jr is an accomplished NASCAR driver, but if he ever gets tired of the race track, he apparently has potential as a tattoo artist.