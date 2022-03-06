NASCAR: Ross Chastain’s No. 1 Car to Feature Dolly Parton at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Ross Chastain is riding with one pretty lady Sunday with country music legend Dolly Parton decorating his car at the Las Vegas NASCAR race.

The 29-year-old Florida driver will have the legend on his car for the Pennzoil 400.

This weekend @DollyParton and the @ACMawards will be on the #1 @TeamTrackhouse car for the NASCAR race at @LVMotorSpeedway. pic.twitter.com/TNqKgeuxSQ — American Country Music Chatter (@ACMC_Country) March 4, 2022

“Bringing the country music party to the track in Vegas,” Chastain wrote on his Instagram page. The racer’s post showed several profile shots of the car and a small image of the country legend.

Currently, Chastain is 35th in the Cup standings. He finished 29th in last week’s Auto Club 400 race in California.

His first Xfinity win came at the track four years ago in the DC Solar 300.

Dolly Parton’s On A NASCAR Sunday

Country legend on the back fender of No. 1 car

Ross Chastain will attend the Academy of Country Music Awards

Chastain’s first NASCAR win at Sin City track

Car Appearance Coincides With Parton’s Big Monday Night

Taste of Country reported that Parton’s appearance on the car comes a day before she’ll be hosting the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on March 7.

Look for Chastain’s No. 1 car and Dolly this Sunday. You may have to squint if you’re in the rafters, but it’s well worth it to catch her running around the track a few times.

On the other hand, Chastain will make an ACA appearance. So look for that brief moment, too. According to Speedway Digest, Chastain will stick around Sin City for Monday’s awards.

Chastain attended UFC 272 on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Nashville has hosted the awards show for the past two years because of the pandemic. Amazon Prime will feature the show Monday at 8 p.m.

The publication said the racing team had relations with several ACM board members. Their support helped in the team’s Tootsie partnership and the Nashville Visitor’s Bureau.

Dolly Parton On Chastain’s NASCAR Car Back Fender This Time

So, Chastain’s Trackhouse Racing Team will showcase Dolly Parton in NASCAR’s top series on Sunday. So what? And it’s on the car’s back fender.

It’s not the first time she’ll roll around the track on a NASCAR car. Three years ago, she stole the show on one racer’s car.

In 2019, Tyler Reddick had her front and center on his Xfinity racecar. She had her portrait along with Dolly Parton on the side of the car at Bristol’s Xfinity Series Alsco 300.

The NASCAR Dolly Parton car was pink too. And it was part of a deal to promote Dolly’s many businesses. It also showed more than a half-dozen Dollywood theme park attractions. Beat that, Chastain.

I guess this car is more about the ACMs. But Dolly should be on at least one NASCAR every time it comes to Bristol.

But this time, she’ll be running around NASCAR’s top series at Las Vegas, and racing fans will get to see her. Hopefully, it’ll be for the maximum number of times.