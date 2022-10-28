‘Nashville’ Stars Set for Big Reunion 10 Years After Show Premiered

Nashville fans, are you missing the likes of Rayna, Deacon and Scarlett? Do you have a TV hankering for all that music city drama?

It’s been a decade since Nashville premiered on ABC. October, 2012 was quite the month. And now, 10 years later, some of your favorites from this show about the country music business are gathering on a stage for an unofficial reunion. It’s all for a good cause.

Since the show went off the air in 2018, some of the series stars went on to bright careers in the city. Yes, it was TV life imitating as Charles Esten, aka, Deacon Claybourne, continued with a thriving singing career. Esten hosts his annual Light the Late Night” concert. This weekend, he’ll be performing with Clare Bowen, who portrayed Scarlett O’Connor, and Jonathan Jackson, who played Avery Barkley. The two were love interests on the show, although Avery’s main love plot was with Juliette (Hayden Panettiere).

The concert/fundraiser is for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. There’s also a “Light the Night” walk and festival. Esten’s daughter, Addie, is a leukemia survivor.

While Nashville spun its stories for six seasons, several stars became bright fixtures on the Nashville music scene. Fans pined for Deacon and Rayna (Connie Britton) to get together. But in real life, you could catch one of Esten’s shows. He played the Grand Ole Opry more than 150 times. Britton did join him on stage for some of his performances. We found this photo of our two favorite Nashville characters.

Alas, Britton isn’t expected for tonight’s concert. Yes, we know Rayna died during season five. But in real life, Britton still is acting. Her next project is a movie called Winner.

The Tennessean reported that once Bowen and Jackson, who also starred in General Hospital, accepted invites to perform, the tickets quickly sold out.

Bowen still is acting and recording music. She’s working on an album with Brandon Young, her husband, with a planned 2023 release date. Meanwhile, Jackson, who won five Daytime Emmy Awards for portraying Lucky Spencer, still is working on music and with his band, Enation.

When Esten’s fans noticed that tonight’s concert was sold out, they immediately started asking him to live stream the event. We haven’t heard if there are plans to bring the concert beyond 3rd and Lindsley. But Nashville fans do still miss the show.