‘National Treasure 3’ Starring Nicolas Cage in Development, Jerry Bruckheimer Says

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently announced that National Treasure 3 is on its way and revealed he wants Nicolas Cage to star. In 2004, the first installment of the franchise was released to theaters featuring Cage as treasure hunter Benjamin Franklin Gates. Three years later in 2007, National Treasure: Book of Secrets followed.

Although the movie franchise has yet to produce a third installment, Disney+ recently launched a series based on the films called National Treasure: Edge of History. During a recent chat about the spinoff, the producer revealed that they were currently talking about making another movie. “We said we’d like to make another National Treasure and they said, ‘Sure, let’s come up with a new cast,” Bruckheimer told E! News.

While Cage is not a part of the television series, he is slated to make a return as the leading man in the upcoming third movie installment of this beloved franchise. “At the same time, we were developing [National Treasure 3] with Nicolas Cage-which we still are. So, that’s ongoing,” Bruckheimer added. Nothing is set in stone yet. However, fans can likely anticipate catching Nicolas Cage reprising his role as Gates on the silver screen soon.

Another Nicholas Cage collaborator has a great pitch for ‘National Treasure 3’

Although Nicholas Cage isn’t set to reprise his role in the franchise, an idea has been pitched for his return. Cage’s director for his recent comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Tom Gormican, has the idea.

“[Our team has] a crazy idea about Nic filming National Treasure 3,” Gormican recently told Screenrant. “[Cage] believes that the treasure map is real and goes to Jon Voight and says, ‘Forget this. I’m talking about generational wealth. We should just find this.’ And they take the map and find themselves basically in a National Treasure-like situation, where he has to channel his character from [the franchise] in order to get himself out and save his family.”

The director even has a solid title. “We would call it ‘The Unbearable Weight of National Treasure’. It would be a Lionsgate-Disney crossover. Not sure if Disney’s up for this. But if you’re listening, Disney, please give us the rights,” he joked.