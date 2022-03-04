‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Shares Stunning Model Shot

For a long time, NCIS fans have been keeping up with actress Emily Wickersham. Since leaving, she has been doing a number of different things.

This latest photo from her Instagram account shows a different side of her. She’s almost like a model in the photo. Let’s take a look at it right now.

Some fans of the NCIS star shared their thoughts on the post, too. One writes: “Sure miss you on NCIS”. Another one says: “Good to hear in these days. Thanks.”

‘NCIS’ Star’s Fans Happen To Share Their Thoughts About Picture

Then this fan writes: “Cracks are like opinions everybody’s got one”. Another one noticed the lyrics from a musical legend like Cohen and states: “Nice to know you have fine taste in music ..”

A couple of more are simpler in nature: “Wonderful!!! I love Emily.” And this one: “Don’t give up, keep going.”

In case you have forgotten, Wickersham played NCIS Special Agent Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop. You might remember she had something going on with Nick Torres, played by Wilmer Valderrama. But that’s all over now. Or is it? Well, you never know in the land of TV dramas. She could come back to the show if they worked up a storyline.

NCIS, though, keeps on going these days. The show airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. Eastern, 8 p.m. Central, on CBS.

Upon the star’s departure from the show, there were a lot of fans who wanted to share their thoughts. And they did so on one of the platforms they do it on in Reddit.

There was a thread titled “Goodbye Emily Wickersham” and it does outline some of the actor’s final moments on the show. On the thread, the original poster said that they were “even more disappointed” regarding Wickersham’s last episode.

She exited after making her goodbye announcement on her public Instagram account. Wickersham’s post was incredibly sentimental. What she wrote made it seem like she was leaving NCIS on good terms. Yet there was a viewer who said that “it could be argued that Emily’s exit was planned, but it FEELS like it wasn’t. Like, if it was planned, the execution of her departure was very poor.”

Others chimed in and thought it all was a bit rushed, too. This viewer also commented about her departure, too, especially since “Bishop was my favorite character.”

Then, more fans speculated about the departure being her own choice or not. A fan definitely hopes it was her choice. The person writes, “Personally, I thought she fit in really well and had great character development and she’s just amazing overall.”