Neil Diamond Opens up About His 2018 Parkinson’s Diagnosis

Neil Diamond is opening up about his 2018 Parkinson’s diagnosis, which is something he’s only just now learned to accept.

The 82 yr old folk-rock legend sat down with Anthony Mason for a soon-to-be-aired CBS Sunday Morning interview and detailed his life with the disease. As he shared, processing the news was a long and painful experience, but he’s finally on the other side.

Legendary singer-songwriter Neil Diamond opens up to Anthony Mason about coming to terms with his Parkinson’s diagnosis, his career, and the Broadway show based on his life of @beautifulnoise this “Sunday Morning.” pic.twitter.com/zmi7v5YYrk — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) March 31, 2023

“I’m still doing it. And I don’t like it,” he admitted. “But … this is me; this is what I have to accept. And I’m willing to do it. And, OK, so this is the hand that God’s given me and I have to make the best of it, and so I am. I am.”

The Sweet Caroline singer shared that he only just came to terms with his health issues within the past few weeks. And while he hasn’t found peace with it yet, he’s getting closer each day.

Neil Diamond Speaks on the Broadway Hit that Details His Life

Neil Diamond explained that the acceptance gave him a sort of “calm” in the “hurricane” that exploded when he learned of his Parkinson’s. The disease attacks the nervous system and causes tremors in the body. It slowly worsens over time and can also affect someone’s ability to show facial expressions and can eventually affect their ability to speak.

“Things have gotten very quiet, as quiet as this recording studio,” he added. “And, I like it. I find that I like myself better. I’m easier on people. I’m easier on myself. And the beat goes on, and it will go on long after I’m gone.

According to a teaser, the singer also speaks on the Broadway show based on his life called A Beautiful Noise. The musical, which debuted in December 2022 is a hit today. But Diamond had a hard time accepting the project during it’s early stages.

“It was all pretty hard. I was a little embarrassed,” he said, “I was flattered and I was scared.”

When Mason asked what Diamond was scared of, he said “being found out.”

“[It’s] the scariest thing you can hope because we all have a façade,” he continued. ” And the truth be known to all of ‘em. I’m not some big star. I’m just me.”

The entire interview airs Sunday, April 2 on CBS at 9 am ET and will then stream on Paramount+.