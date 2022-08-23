New Kevin Costner Western, ‘Horizon,’ Casts Luke Wilson

Kevin Costner’s new Western endeavor, “Horizon,” casts its newest member. Luke Wilson now joins Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, and Jamie Campell Bower as the stars of the multi-film saga. Filming begins on August 29 in Utah, and according to Costner, the project consists of four parts released every three months. Costner is starring, directing, and producing through his company Territory Pictures.

Best known for playing supporting roles, Luke Wilson portrayed Emmett Richmond in 2001’s “Legally Blonde” and Richie Tenenbaum in “The Royal Tenenbaums.” He had success in romantic comedies, crime dramas, and a handful of Westerns. Luke Wilson, the younger brother of actor Owen Wilson, has been acting since 1994 when he made his debut as the lead in Wes Anderson’s first short film “Bottle Rocket.” Currently, he’s working on the film “Miranda’s Victim,” based on the true story of Trish Weir, and is presently on “DC’s Stargirl” as Pat Dugan/S.T.R.I.P.E.

According to Deadline, Luke Wilson was one of the first actors to meet with Kevin Costner about “Horizon.” Costner allegedly quickly offered Wilson a role. The Western saga follows a group of settlers and homesteaders headed to the American West. It covers a 15-year span of pre- and post-Civil War times. It focuses on the land, the Native Americans who occupied that land, and the settlers who pushed them from it.

Other Actors Starring in Kevin Costner’s Western ‘Horizon’

Luke Wilson is joining Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, and Jamie Campell Bower on the project. Sienna Miller is also known for her supporting roles. After a mid-2000s slump, she’s now taking on more nuanced female characters, expanding her range and taking on challenging projects. Currently, she stars in Netflix’s series “Anatomy of a Scandal,” a legal drama based on the book by Sarah Vaughan. She portrays Sophie Whitehouse, wife of a Member of Parliament who confesses he had a five-month affair with one of his aides who then accuses him of assault.

“I am so excited to go on this epic journey with such a legendary actor and director at the helm,” Miller said of her casting. “The story is riveting. I am very honored to be a part of it.”

Fans know Sam Worthington best for his role as Jake Sulley in 2009’s “Avatar.” He will reprise this role in the sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water.” Worthington has also starred in both “Clash of the Titans” and “Wrath of the Titans” in 2010 and 2012 respectively. Recently, he starred alongside Wyatt Russell in the Andrew Garfield-led series “Under the Banner of Heaven.”

Worthington said of the opportunity, “I am very excited and humbled to go on this incredible and important journey with Kevin, who is one of the industry’s finest and inspiring storytellers.”

Jamie Campell Bower also joins the cast. He made his acting debut in 2007’s “Sweeney Todd,” and went on to play supporting roles in two “Harry Potter” films, the “Twilight” saga, and “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones.” Recently, he portrayed Vecna in season 4 of “Stranger Things.”