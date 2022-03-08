NFL’s Derek Wolfe Bags 2,000-Pound Buffalo With Just Two Arrows: PHOTOS

NFL defensive end Derek Wolfe played offense recently, taking down an impressive 2,000-pound buffalo with two arrows.

TMZ reported that the 32-year-old Ohio native said he fulfilled “a childhood dream” while going hunting recently. The Baltimore Raven posted a photo of the massive kill on Sunday.

That’s some killer photo too.

Wolfe Shows Off the Massive Buffalo

Wolfe showed two photos, showing the dead bison and its removed heart with an arrow. The player said his first arrow came from 34 yards out while the second was a perfect heart shot at 67 yards away.

Wolfe didn’t disclose his hunting location but thanked his wife for setting him up on the hunt. The player could have been outside of Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. Utah, Missouri, Arizona, Alaska, and Montana offer bison hunting. Mexico is also an option for bison hunting.

He also shouted out to Annihilator Broadheads for their 150g XL broadhead-tipped arrows.

The company thanked Wolfe and also promised a video from the hunt. Wolfe said the arrow was effective, showing it off in the second heart photo.

Wolfe Known For Hunting Ways On And Off Field

Teammates know Derek Wolfe and his hunting ways on the field. Now, he can show off some of those off-field hunting skills too.

In a video, defensive tackle Brandon Williams said his friend’s a fierce competitor and talked about his teammate on the team’s website.

“Like his last name says,” Williams said. “He’s a wolf. All he does is hunt (on the field).”

According to the Denver Post, Wolfe survived a rough childhood in Youngstown, Ohio. In high school, he moved in with a friend in a rural area where he likely started his love of hunting.

“I spent my childhood in Youngstown, Ohio. In high school, we moved to a more rural area, and that whole area, there’s no place like it,” Wolfe told the Denver Post. “There’s nobody built the way that we’re built. … That’s just the way it is. If I can make it out of here, I’m tougher than everybody else.”

In nine seasons with the Broncos and Ravens, the defensive end has 34 sacks and 350 tackles. He also won a Super Bowl (SB50) with Denver in 2015.

He didn’t play last season due to an injury he suffered in a joint preseason practice season between the Ravens and Carolina Panthers.

Last month, Wolfe posted a health update on Twitter, saying he was “on the mend” after a successful hip surgery. He posted a picture of his elevated leg on the social media platform.

With the NFL Scouting Combine just wrapped up, Wolfe’s trying to get in as much fun as he came before off-season player workouts start next month. The NFL draft is April 28, with official training camps gearing up a few months later.