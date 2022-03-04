nfl-suspends-all-covid-protocols

The NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed to suspend all leaguewide COVID-19 protocols effective immediately.

That's right — by the sounds of it, the NFL will finally be getting back to normal. All 32 teams received a memo from the league office on Thursday morning. It was informing them that the league is suspending all COVID-19 protocols. That means they will no longer be conducting mandatory surveillance testing of players and staff. Not only that, but wearing masks will no longer be required around team facilities across the league.

Tom Pelissero, a reporter for NFL Network and host for SiriusXM NFL, announced the news early on Thursday afternoon. It seems like he’s pretty darn excited for football to go back to normal as well.

“The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to suspend all aspects of the joint COVID-19 Protocols, effective immediately, per sources,” Pelissero said. “After nearly two years of restrictions — and not a single game lost to the pandemic — it’s back to normal. Finally.”

Details from League Memo after NFL Suspends COVID Protocols

NFL fans are stoked that the league is lifting its COVID-19 protocols. It has been a long time coming, that’s for sure. According to the memo that the league sent out on Thursday, the NFL and NFLPA cite “encouraging trends” regarding the virus.

“Based on current encouraging trends regarding the prevalence and severity of COVID-19, the evolving guidance from the CDC, changes to state law, and the counsel of our respective experts, the NFL and NFLPA have agreed to suspend all aspects of the joint COVID-19 protocols,” the memo reads.

However, the league is still asking all players, coaches, and other staff members to monitor daily for any COVID-19 symptoms. If someone does come down with a symptom of the virus, they are responsible for reporting it to the team. They must then test negative before entering the facility. And if a player does test positive, they must quarantine for at least five days after their test.

“We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of players, coaches, and staff, as we have throughout the pandemic,” the memo continues.

The league also made sure to state that they will consider reimposing the COVID-19 protocols. That is, only if the situation gets bad enough again.

“Should there be a reason to reimpose aspects of the Protocols or to take other measures, we will work closely with clubs, the NFLPA, and our respective experts, and local, state and federal public health officials to continue to safeguard the health of the NFL community.”

Back on December 15, the NFL made note that approximately 95 percent of all players were fully vaccinated. As for coaches and the rest of the league personnel, they were 100 percent fully vaccinated.