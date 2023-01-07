Nicolas Cage Belts Beatles Classic in Bizarre ‘Helium Voice’ on Kelly Clarkson Show: VIDEO

Footage of Face/Off star Nicolas Cage doing a truly original rendition of the Beatles‘ “Yellow Submarine” is making the rounds on Instagram. The high-octane actor made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson show back in April to promote his comedy The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent. However, Clarkson’s show shared a fun clip of the actor in honor of his birthday (January 7th).

In the footage, Cage boasts of a bizarre talent. The Oscar-winning actor is the owner of a “helium voice”. He claims that the ability actually earned him top honors in his first-grade talent show. o prove his mettle, he belted out “Yellow Submarine” for Clarkson.

Perhaps the most impressive thing about Cage’s “helium voice” is that he doesn’t require actual helium to do it. He simply grabs his throat and starts singing in the high-pitched, Alvin and the Chipmunks-like voice. Kelly Clarkson is floored by the hidden talent despite her own incredible vocal range.

The appearance was actually one of Nicolas Cage’s first on a talk show in nearly a decade. It was his first meeting with Clarkson, and he revealed he was a fan of the singer.

Nicolas Cage says he works out to Kelly Clarkson jams

Cage divulged to Clarkson that he exercises while blaring away “Walk Away”, leaving the talk show presenter astonished. “When I get up in the morning, I put my headphones on, I start working out. I put on — you rock on ‘Walk Away’ — you just rock,” he told Clarkson. She seems genuinely surprised. “You actually know one of my songs?” Clarkson beamed. “I thought you were being funny!”

However, Cage insisted that he was totally serious. “Yeah, you get me going,” Cage said. “You help me break that extra mile. You get me going, I’m gonna do eight miles then I’m gonna put on Kelly’s ‘Walk Away’.”

However, it’s not just Kelly Clarkson jams that Cage is into. “My base was classical — Beethoven, Bach, Brahms, Prokofiev,” Cage said. He goes on to explain that his family was heavily into classical music when he was growing up. “My grandfather was a conductor and also the first chair flutist for Toscanini’s orchestra. But then I branched out into the Beatles…I’m very eclectic.”

Digging a bit deeper into their musical discussion, the duo learned they shared a love of country music. “I love Cash, I love Cline, I love Campbell,” Cage said.

Currently, Nicholas Cage can be seen in the Western The Old Way. Genre fans can also look forward to seeing Cage play an iconic character this year. He will but swapping cowboy boots for fangs when he plays Dracula himself in the horror-comedy Renfield, due out this April.