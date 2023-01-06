Nicolas Cage Describes His Decades-Old Love for Westerns

Nicolas Cage is a versatile actor who has played many different roles throughout his long and illustrious career. But one genre speaks to him the most in his life. That one is called the Western. Cage is in a new movie titled The Old Way. What drew him, though, to be in a Western movie at this time in his career?

“So the Western genre is something I’ve always admired,” Cage said in an interview with Fox News. “I grew up watching…my favorite Western performance is Charles Bronson as Harmonica in ‘Once Upon A Time In the West.’ And I grew up in California and used to watch movies on my little TV. And I lived in Nevada. I always felt like I’d be a good match for a Western.”

Nicolas Cage Said He Had To Do ‘The Old Way’

“There wouldn’t be that much happening,” Nicolas Cage said. “I felt like I could fill those boots and wear that hat. So when the script came to be for the first time, a traditional Western script, I thought, ‘Well yeah, I’m gonna do that.’ You’re gonna pay me to dress the way I like to dress and wear a cowboy hat and homage some of my favorite movie stars of all time? Well yeah, I’m there. My stomach grumbles like anyone else’s so absolutely I was in. Because I’m not getting any younger and I didn’t know if I would be invited again. So I had to do it.”

A trailer for The Old Way dropped last November. In it, we see Cage portray a rather ruthless gunslinger. But that all goes away when he transforms himself into a doting family man. The gunslinger settles down. Yet things get a little rowdy when some men murder his wife. They also burn down his house. Colton Briggs, Cage’s character, ends up taking his daughter with him on the road. He is out for revenge. Apparently, the daughter is growing up to be a gunslinger herself. The Old Way can be seen in select theaters on Friday, January 6.

Meanwhile, in other Nicolas Cage-related news, he apparently thought that he was an alien as a child. “I was shocked the day I went to the doctor’s office as a child and I found out that I had normal organs and a normal skeleton because I was certain I was from another planet,” he revealed in a recent interview. Cage said that his father said to him that he had to introduce himself to his young son. Why? Because he apparently was like an alien as a child to his father.