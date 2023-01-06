Nicolas Cage Opens Up About His First Western Movie, ‘The Old Way’

According to IMDb, veteran actor Nicolas Cage has 107 film credits spanning 5 decades, but he’s just now stepping into some spurs. For his latest movie, Cage finally headlines a Western. he plays Colton Briggs, an uncompromising gunslinger who finds redemption and builds a family in The Old Way.

Even though it took Cage a long time to act in a western, it wasn’t because he didn’t care for the genre. “The Western genre is something I’ve always admired,” Cage told Fox News. “I grew up watching my favorite Western performance, Charles Bronson as Harmonica in Once Upon a Time in the West.“

Not only is Cage a fan of Westerns, but he also doesn’t feel like it’s a stretch for him to be in one. “I grew up in California, used to watch these movies on my little TV, and I live in Nevada. I always felt like I would be a good match for a Western. There wouldn’t be that much acting for me. I felt like I could fill those boots and wear that hat.”

During the production of this cinematic outlaw drama, Cage was determined to portray his character with a Bronson-esque influence. His character is a man taking vengeance for the death of his beloved wife and journeying alongside an unexpected ally – his 12-year-old daughter.

“When the script came to me for the first time, a traditional Western script, I thought, ‘Well, yeah, I’m going to do that,'” he recalled. “‘You’re going to pay me to put on … and dress the way I like to dress, and wear the cowboy hat and homage some of my favorite movie stars of all time and yell? I’m there.”

Nicolas Cage wasn’t sure if he’d be ‘invited again’ to star in a Western, so he took his shot

Another factor came into play when considering taking on the lead role in a Western. At age 58, Cage realizes he may not get many more shots at playing such a role. “My stomach rumbles like anybody else’s,” he said. “So it was absolutely I was in ’cause I’m not getting any younger, and I didn’t know if I’d be invited again, so I had to do it.”

When posed the question of whether he believes he could endure the natural elements of the old west, the Face/Off star confessed that he was uncertain. “There was no television. They were reading all the time. They were these were smart guys,” he explained. “But the other thing is that they had a level of bravery to be able to get out to the west. To make it in those days, you know, the pioneers and all that, going cross-country … To get there in the first place, you had to have the ‘true grit.’ And I don’t know. I really don’t know. I’d like to think I’m someone that could survive, but that’s a tough environment.”

Maybe it’s tough to imagine roughing it because Cage is happily living in Nevada with his wife Riko Shibata and their new daughter August Francesca Coppola. Moreover, he has two sons from earlier relationships – Weston and Kal-El.

Genre fans can also look forward to seeing Cage play an iconic character this year. He will but swapping cowboy bots for fangs when he plays Dracula himself in the horror-comedy Renfield, due out this April.