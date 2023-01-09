Nicolas Cage Reveals Major Details About ‘Face/Off 2’ with John Travolta

Nicolas Cage hasn’t returned for many sequels in recent years, but he’s ramping up to star in a follow-up to one of his most bonkers 90s hits. Last year, audiences were presented with the opportunity to immerse themselves in a world full of Cage’s iconic roles when The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent was released. This self-referential action comedy served as an homage to one of Hollywood’s most unique actors and included a beloved performance from his filmography. Of course, I’m talking about Castor Troy in the cult classic Face/Off.

For quite some time, rumors have been going around regarding a possible sequel to the classic John Woo action masterpiece. Recently, Cage divulged that he had initially talked about it with John Travolta. Now fans can finally get exciting details on what they may expect in this highly anticipated follow-up. The Oscar winner has shared more information on how an encore of face-swapping thrills is expected to unfold. He even alluded to how the sequel would expand on his and John Travolta’s characters’ rivalry.

“I think Face/Off is a sequel that lends itself to a lot of twists and turns and unpredictability. It’s almost like if you factor in the idea of offspring and Castor and Sean having children and these children grow up, then it becomes like three-dimensional chess, and then it’s not just the two, John Travolta and myself, it’s four of us ping-ponging and going at different levels, and it becomes even more complex,” Cage told Collider. “I think there’s a lot of fertile ground there. I had maybe one meeting in an office, but I haven’t heard anything since, so I don’t know.”

Nicolas Cage is pumped to work with the director of ‘Face/Off 2’

Cage seems to be pleased with the director helming the project. Adam Wingard, who directed the cult classic The Guest and the recent blockbuster Godzilla vs. Kong. “[Adam] ‘s great, and I think we share similar tastes,” Cage gushed. “We have similar sensibilities. I liked everything he did with Godzilla vs. Kong, and I think that he’s smart. He has respect for cinema and various kinds of iconography. I think it would be great.”

Currently, Nicholas Cage can be seen in the Western The Old Way. At 58, the veteran actor felt like it might be his last shot at playing a cowboy. “My stomach rumbles like anybody else’s,” he recently told Fox News. “So it was absolutely I was in ’cause I’m not getting any younger. I didn’t know if I’d be invited again, so I had to do it.”

Still, the energetic actor was chomping at the bit to slide on cowboy boots. “When the script came to me for the first time, a traditional Western script, I thought, ‘Well, yeah, I’m going to do that,'” he recalled. “‘You’re going to pay me to put on … and dress the way I like to dress, and wear the cowboy hat and homage some of my favorite movie stars of all time and yell? I’m there.”

Genre fans can also look forward to seeing Cage play an iconic character this year. He will but swapping cowboy boots for fangs when he plays Dracula himself in the horror-comedy Renfield, due out this April.