Nicolas Cage Tells Awesome Story About How Keanu Reeves ‘Kicked His A–‘ At Billiards

While chatting with some of his fans, actor Nicolas Cage shared an awesome story about playing Billiards with Keanu Reeves.

During a weekend Reddit Ask Me Anything session, Cage recalled how Reeves “kicked his ass” during the game. “He came up to my house on his motorcycle and he was making these impossible shots,” Cage declared. “He said, ‘Now I dunno if I can get that shot or this shot’ and he made every single shot.”

Nicolas Cage also admitted to having “mixed emotions” about the skills that Keanu Reeves actually has. “He completely dominated me at pool. Umm, I like some of the early stuff like Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure. I thought he was great in River’s Edge. He was just great in that movie, yeah.”

While Reeves is currently enjoying John Wick: Chapter 4’s box office success, Cage is currently preparing for the release of his horror/comedy film Renfield. The film follows Count Dracula’s henchman R.M. Renfield as he moves to New Orleans and falls in love with a traffic cop Rebecca Quincy. The film also stars Nicolas Hoult, Awkwafina, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Jenna Kanell. It will be released on April 14th.

Nicolas Cage Reveals How He Accidentally Drank His Own Blood While Filming ‘Renfield’

Along with chatting about his good friend Keanu Reeves, Nicolas Cage reveals how he took his method acting a bit too far by accidentally drinking his own blood while filming Renfield.

“No reason in terms of method, but the fangs were genuine fangs,” Cage explained during the Reddit Ask Me Anything event. “They were ceramic and quite minty. So I did bite my lip a few times which made me drink my own blood.”

Renfield director Chris McKay also revealed to Insider how Nicolas Cage would stay in character during the film’s production. “Whatever scene we did he would still be 100% living in that attitude after we stopped shooting,” McKay shared. “So if he’s a little frosty in the scene he’s going to have a little bit of that between takes. But still up for whatever we were doing.”

McKay also said that even when there were “real conversations” on the set, Cage refused to break his Dracula character. “But you also have to remember, he’s covered head to toe in Dracula makeup and costume, so it’s a different thing,” the filmmaker continued. “Sometimes he couldn’t even bend his body very much because he’s got a whole body appliance on. So he’s Dracula whether he wants to be Dracula or not.”

Cage previously told Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast that he wanted to try “something new” while approaching his Dracula role. “I want it to pop in a unique way from how we’ve seen it played. So I’m thinking to really focus on the movement of the character.”