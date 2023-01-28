Nicole Kidman Posts Video With Zoe Saldana On ‘Lioness’ Set: WATCH

Production for Nicole Kidman’s much-anticipated new project, Lioness, is already underway, and the actress is teasing fans with a behind-the-scenes glimpse of filming with co-star Zoe Saldana.

The two captured a video on a pier in Majorca, Spain just before they get “back to being badasses” in front of the camera. In the background, the cast and crew swarm near a luxurious yacht.

The clip shows Saldana teaching Kidman how to properly pronounce the city’s name before she gets the Oscar winner pumped for another day on set.

“Game on…with my #Lioness,” Kidman captioned.

The series is one of Taylor Sheridan’s newest Paramount+ projects. According to the official logline, it shares the inner workings of a real-life CIA program through the eyes of the fictional character named Cruz Manuelos. The rough and devoted Marine joins the Lioness Engagement Team to “help bring down a terrorist organization from within.”

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Lioness’ Stars a long List of Hollywood A-Listers

Nicole Kidman originally joined the series as an executive producer. But as Variety reported, she later took a role as Kaitlyn Meade. Meade is a CIA senior supervisor who is skilled in the game of politics.

“She must juggle the trappings of being a woman in the high-ranking intelligence community, a wife that longs for the attention she herself can’t even give, and a mentor to someone veering suspiciously close to the same rocky road she’s found herself on,” the publication explained.

Saldana is also an EP for Lioness. On-screen, she plays the role of Joe, the program’s station chief who is tasked with training the female operatives before they go undercover.

Not pictured in the clip is another A-lister co-star, Morgan Freeman. The Shawshank Redemption star has taken the role of United States Secretary of State Edwin Mullins.

Also starring in the series is Laysla De Oliveira (Locke & Key), who plays the lead role. 1883 star LaMonica Garrett also stars in Lionesss as Saldana’s fellow station chief. Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, James Jordan, and Jill Wagner work as team members. Dave Annable stars as Saldana’s husband.

Unfortunately, Paramount+ has not announced a release date set for the project just yet. But Town & Country writes that it could premiere sometime this year. If not, it will drop in early to mid-2024.