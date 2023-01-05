Nicole Kidman to Star in Taylor Sheridan’s New CIA Drama ‘Lioness’ at Paramount+

Adding another big role to her resume, Nicole Kidman is set to star in Taylor Sheridan’s new CIA drama Lioness at Paramount+.

According to Variety, Nicole Kidman has been attached to Lioness as an executive producer since the project was originally announced. The series is based on a real-life CIA program. Its description reads, “Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within.”

Nicole Kidman will play the role of Kaitlyn Meade. The character is described as the CIA’s senior supervisor. She has a long career of playing the “politics game” and juggles the trappings of being a woman in the high-ranking community with being a wife that longs for attention.

Other TV series that Nicole Kidman’s been known for over the years include HBO’s Big Little Lies and The Undoing as well as Nine Perfect Strangers on Hulu.

Starring alongside Nicole Kidman and De Oliveria for Lioness includes Zoe Saldaña, Jill Wagner, Dave Annable, and LaMonica Garrett. Other castmates are James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Hannah Love Lanier, Stephanie Nur, and Jonah Wharton.

Lioness is one of the many projects currently in the works by Sheridan. He is working on Yellowstone, the spin-off 1923, Mayor Kingstown, and Tulsa King. Sheridan also has Land Man in the works, which stars Billy Bob Thornton.

Nicole Kidman Said She Once Felt Like She Was ‘Put Out to Pasture’ by Hollywood Due to Her Age

During a February 2022 interview with Just for Variety podcast, Nicole Kidman spoke about how she has actually felt like she was “put out to pasture” by Hollywood. This is due to her age.

“I had that sort of in my early thirties,” Nicole Kidman explained. “Where I was like, ‘Right, I think this is going to be it. And then I had it again at 40. And I’ve run that gamut where you just go, ‘Now’s the time that I’m going to be put out to pasture.”

Nicole Kidman did admit that she’s more concerned about not doing what she loves over not having fame. “That feels at times like… gut-wrenching. And then going, ‘Okay, well I got to find other things that interest me that I love,’” she explained. “That’s the journey of life, isn’t it? And then suddenly going, ‘This has blossomed… or this has opened up. And now I have this chance to do something.’ So it’s always been like this.”

Nicole Kidman further explained that she knows her career will always be like that. “I’m on the ride,” she continued. Kidman first began acting in 1983 and has pretty well-known works on her resume. Among them include Days of Thunder, Eyes Wide Shut, The Houses, Moulin Rouge! and 2021’s Being the Ricardos.