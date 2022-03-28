Nicole Kidman’s Reaction to Will Smith’s Oscar Slap Spawns New Meme Online

Nicole Kidman had a reaction upon seeing Will Smith slap Chris Rock at the Oscars. Yes, she was in attendance at the event. That reaction now has become a meme. The shocked look upon the actress’ face is making the rounds hours after the event happened. Memes have definitely been taking social media by storm since the Oscars. Now, Nicole Kidman finds herself right in the middle of it all.

Nicole Kidman reacting to the Chris Rock and Will Smith incident at the #Oscars . A NEW MEME IS BORN.😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/X19AE19OUv — Mauli Adam (@mauli_adam) March 28, 2022

Nicole Kidman Oscars Reaction Now Finds Its Way Into World of Memes

She was there with her husband and country music superstar, Keith Urban. Kidman was nominated for an Oscar based upon her portrayal of TV icon Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos” opposite Javier Bardem. She did not win but the night will be remembered forever and we can imagine this meme will be, too. Nicole Kidman and her reaction at the Oscars event are going to be part of Internet lore.

Her role as Ball was praised by many and gained some disdain, too. It’s tough to become a TV icon like Ball for a movie about her life. Well, “Being the Ricardos” focused on one week in the lives of Ball and Desi Arnaz, played by Bardem. We get a chance to see them working on an episode of “I Love Lucy” while dealing with other issues in their lives.

Aaron Sorkin, known for creating “The West Wing” among other works, was the mind behind the film. It was presented on Amazon and received a lot of eyeballs.

Actress Says She Knew of TV Show But Not Much About Ball’s Own Journey

“I knew Lucy and the ‘I Love Lucy’ show, but when I read the script, I had no idea of her story and her journey, and I related to parts of it,” Kidman said in an interview. I was really game to give it a go. And then the flood of fear, I suppose, came in and I went, ‘Oh no, what have I done?’ Which I do a lot in my life, and then I push on through. But I do have a lot of moments where I’m like, ‘Yikes, what have I done—what was I thinking? And then, I put one foot in front of the other.”

The actress recalls sending Sorkin short videos of her working on different scenes. She shared about this in an inteview with Deadline. “It was crazy the way this thing came together,” the actress adds. “And he would send back going ‘wow so good.’ He was not that interested in the carbon copy of Lucy.” The film will be remembered, but her Oscar’s reaction is part of meme history.