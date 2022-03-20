Nicole Sheridan Celebrates Her 39th Birthday in Style

Nicole Sheridan, the wife of Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, took to her Instagram account to share snapshots after celebrating her 39th birthday.

“39, baby,” Nicole Sheridan declared in the post celebrating her birthday. The actress is seen rocking a gorgeous black dress with a drink nearby. She also used the hashtag #partytime.

Followers of Nicole Sheridan also shared their birthday wishes with the actress. One follower wrote, “Can you believe we are 39!? Crazy times lady, have an amazing birthday and celebrate like it’s 1999!”

Another added, “I almost remember being 39. Happy birthday.”

Nicole Sheridan Reveals She Was Very Much a Tomboy While Growing Up

During a recent interview with Cowgirl Magazine, Nicole Sheridan opened up about childhood. “I was very much a tomboy. I never wanted to brush my hair. I was always in the dirty. Just super tomboy. And I was like, I don’t know, maybe.”

As she continued chatting about her younger days, Nicole Sheridan reflected on when she and her husband Taylor would struggle before his big break as a screenwriter. “At the time, it was like, ‘Let’s just make enough to pay a mortgage or rent or food. We were literally starving. That’s when Taylor started writing. And two years later, we were at the Oscars. I still can’t believe it.”

Nicole Sheridan Talks Big Move to Texas

As she continued her discussion with Cowgirl Magazine, Nicole Sheridan revealed more details about the eventual big move from Utah to Texas. “We were living in Park City and Taylor really didn’t like the snow. So, he rolled over one morning and said, ‘Honey, we’re getting the hell out of here.’ And I’m like, ‘Where are we going?’ ‘We’re going to Texas,’ he replied.”

Nicole Sheridan then recalled purchasing a house before she ever saw it. “With the hectic schedule of Yellowstone, [Taylor] was like, ‘Maybe we should go see the house.’ So, I flew there on a weekend and I loved it.”

Since moving to Texas, Nicole Sheridan and her family have notably accumulated over 100 horses. “My mare Sweetie and I won our first buckle. That was a special night. My grandma passed away of cancer. I was so proud to have won it for someone I loved.”

Nicole Sheridan also declared that she loves the Lone Star State. “I love Texas. It took a minute to figure it out. But I’ve made great friends. We have 12 dogs, some chickens, and cats. Because I love to rescue. It’s nice to have the space to do that.”

She then chatted about her son Gus not being interested in electronics. “He’s never on his phone. He’s always outside with the dogs, fishing with his buds, or roller-skating in the barn. He also loves ropes, so he’s often on horseback. He’s just always doing something.”