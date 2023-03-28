old-dominion-postpones-3-shows-after-frontman-matthew-ramsey-fractures-pelvis

Country music act Old Dominion needs to take a pause from its “No Bad Vibes” tour since frontman Matthew Ramsey suffered an unexpected injury.

The singer, 45, fractured his pelvis in three places after crashing an ATV, according to PEOPLE. Ramsey says he expects the bone to “heal just fine,” but will need to take a break from touring to heal.

“Well friends – I’m afraid I have some disappointing news. I was in an ATV accident that has left my pelvis fractured in three places. The good news is it’s gonna heal just fine,” he said. “The bad news is I’m gonna have to stay home and recover for a little while. I know we all had plans to sing and dance together in Key West. I was looking forward to that so much! We will make it up to you!”

He continued: “I promise we’ll keep up updated on my recovery and any other shows that might be affected. This tour has been such a blast so far this year and before you know it, I’ll be back out there with No Bad Vibes! Love you all.”

Old Dominion’s three performances this weekend at Coffee Butler Amphitheater in Key West, Florida have been postponed as a result. This Friday night’s show will now happen on March 22, 2024, Saturday’s show will be held on March 23, 2024 and Sunday’s show will be on March 24, 2024. Fans with 2023 tickets can either hold them for next year, or receive a refund within 30 days.

Old Dominion will start touring again on April 13 in Reading, Pennsylvania

Funny enough, frontman Ramsey missed some tour dates back in 2021, as well, thanks to a ladder injury. He suffered a broken rib and collapsed lung.

“How many OD members does it take to change a lightbulb?” he joked on Instagram after the 2021 tumble. “Well, after a broken rib, collapsed lung, and various scrapes and bruises, I found out the answer is ‘More than one.’ Back home and recovering now with all the fun pills. Y’all be careful out there and get someone to hold your ladder. -m”

Old Dominion also postponed three shows in 2019 after Ramsey fell on stage the year before, which required him to undergo surgery to repair tears in his leg.

“The timing of it all was not ideal,” he told PEOPLE at the time. “I have been playing with a considerable amount of pain for a while now and I just couldn’t put it off any longer. It was time to get it taken care of.”