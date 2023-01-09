On This Day: Morgan Wallen Drops History-Making ‘Dangerous: The Double Album’ in 2021

Two years ago today, country singer Morgan Wallen dropped his top-selling record, Dangerous: The Double Album. Since its debut on January 8, 2021, the collection has generated an array of hit songs and led to a drastic improvement in the country star’s career. Furthermore, it sparked off a massive eight-month tour that left audiences wanting more.

To date, Wallen’s album has remained in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 Chart for an impressive 100 weeks. This is a record-breaking feat among albums by solo artists, Country Now reports. With 8 multi-platinum, 6 platinum, and 14 gold-certified titles among its singles, Dangerous stands as the most decorated studio album in RIAA history. Dangerous boasts a collection of three hit singles, featuring “Wasted On You,” “More Than My Hometown,” and the fan favorite “Sand in My Boots.”

Morgan Wallen’s latest accomplishment is a track that was not included on his double album. With “You Proof,” he added to the list of his #1 hit songs and was able to achieve it faster than any other song before this, taking the top spot only 12 weeks after its official release date. In addition, Wallen’s current single “Thought You Should Know” continues its rise in the charts as well! All these successes prove yet again why Morgan Wallen has been one of country music’s most sought-after artists over this past year.

Morgan Wallen is ramping up for a 2023 tour

Wallen’s Dangerous Tour debuted in February 2022 at the iconic Madison Square Garden. Spanning over 50 dates with overwhelming success, Wallen shattered attendance records for 30 venues throughout America and sold out 11 of them faster than any other act.

After selling 839,704 tickets throughout his 55-date tour, Wallen’s accomplishments are undeniable. With such a dedicated fanbase, his next round of shows is sure to sell well. Wallen is set to launch his One Night At A Time World Tour on March 15th in Auckland, NZ at the Spark Arena.

“Man, what a year 2022 has been with the Dangerous Tour. I had the time of my life, and I cannot begin to express how grateful I am that my fans connected with the Dangerous album the way they did,” Wallen said in a statement. “I’ve had so many people ask me if I wanted to take some time off. The truth is – I have been writing and making so much music in my off-time because I feel as inspired as I ever have. It feels like new songs are pouring out of me, and I love that feeling. We are going to run it back next year with the One Night At A Time World Tour. Bigger venues. New countries. Bigger memories. See y’all there.”

Kicking off on April 14th, the U.S. leg of the tour will commence with two nights of entertainment at Milwaukee’s American Family Field. The tour is an ambitious endeavor, traveling around North America and making stops at 17 different stadiums as well as arenas, amphitheaters, and festivals.