One of Keanu Reeves’ Lowest-Rated Movies of All Time Is Crushing on HBO Max

It’s hard to believe that any Keanu Reeves movie would be low rated. However, one of his lowest is now scoring huge ratings on HBO Max.

In 2008, The Matrix actor starred in the remake film, The Day the Earth Stood Still. Unfortunately, it received a 20% score and 27% user rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The majority of people did not enjoy it despite bringing in $233 million at the box office with an $80 million budget.

According to FlixPatrol, The Day the Earth Stood Still is currently the ninth most-watched title on HBO Max in the United States. Pretty impressive for a movie that was the opposite of critically acclaimed.

The remake from the 1951 classic science fiction film is about an alien visitor and his giant robot counterpart who visit Earth.

When asked how people will view the movie in the Obama era compared to the Bush era when it was released, Reeves had a great answer.

“Well, the film as a work of art can be looked at in different ways in terms of the historical moment we’re in at the moment. That will definitely influence how you view the film,” he told Indie London. “The film can either be, well, it’s part of a hopeful moment of change and we can do this [change] and we can confront this crisis [global warming], or you can view it as a shout in the dark from an American point of view.”

Keanu Reeves on ‘The Day The Earth Stood Still’

So what sold Keanu Reeves on the role of an alien?

“I figure it was just the story itself, much like Scott [Derrickson, the director],” he said in the same interview. “The Earth is at a kind of crisis point, a crossroads, and humanity as well. I thought that would be a good place to start and I thought it would be fun to play an alien.”

Reeves is no stranger to the genre, he previously starred in Johnny Mnemonic, The Matrix, and A Scanner Darkly. But he noted that they are all kind of different adventures.

Keanu Reeves grew up reading science fiction and continues to read it to this day. He’s a fan of the classics but not an aficionado. Some of his favorite creators include Ray Bradbury, William Gibson, and Philip K Dick. Scott.

So how did he prepare to play the role of an extraterrestrial being? He first looked to the script.

“The character has a scene where he’s born and is building up coming into himself,” he said. “He tries to drink a glass of water and says: ‘This body will take some getting used to’. So, for me, that was kind of my conceptual launch point. That there was a separateness of the consciousness of the being and its body. So, I went from there. The story sees him looking at humans to almost becoming human in a way. So I started from very far over there to the decision and sacrifice that he ultimately makes.”