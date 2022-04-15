‘Outer Range’ Episode One Recap: ‘The Void’ Goes Hard on Symbolism Right Out of the Gate

“Outer Range” is the newest genre-bending Western series from Prime Video, beginning with an aptly titled episode, “The Void.” I want to start by saying this show is everything I need right now. It’s “Yellowstone,” it’s “Twin Peaks,” it’s filling the void that these shows left in my heart with another, literal void.

Starring Josh Brolin as Royal Abbott, and including the talents of Lili Taylor, Imogen Poots, Tamara Podemski, Lewis Pullman, and Tom Pelphrey, “Outer Range” is perfect for those who like their psychological thrillers served with a side of cowboys.

Created and executive produced by Brian Watkins for Prime Video, the series follows Royal Abbott, owner and operator of Abbott Ranch in Wyoming, as he fights for his land against greedy long-time neighbors the Tillersons. The Abbott family is also dealing with the disappearance of their daughter-in-law, Rebecca. Royal starts to discover secrets and uncover mysteries when a strange hiker named Autumn asks to camp in their west pasture. What will he discover out there, and what will he learn about humankind’s relationship to the unknown?

From here on, there are SIGNIFICANT SPOILERS FOR EPISODE ONE, “THE VOID.”

‘Outer Range’ Shows Us a Void and Asks ‘What Do You See?’

The first episode, “The Void,” presents the question: what do we know about the unknown? Royal Abbott discovers a strange, supernatural void in his west pasture one Sunday morning. There’s something in the air that day. Royal feels it, and Wayne Tillerson feels it miles away at his own ranch. Tillerson sends his three sons–Luke, Trevor, and Billy–to serve the Abbotts–Royal and his sons Perry and Rhett–with an order to surrender an acre of his west pasture that, apparently, was originally Tillerson land.

The void is full of a swirling sort of substance, but when Royal throws a rock into it, there’s no sound. The rock hits nothing, not the surface, and no bottom. It seems to fall forever, disappearing into darkness. Royal puts his hand in it, and flashes to a scene in his home. He sees his wife, Cecilia, who tells him Sheriff Joy is there. The vision ends when Cecilia tells him to say hello. When Royal pulls his hand from the void, there’s a black substance on his skin that slowly disappears. This seems important, so I’m keeping it in my mind for future reference. Weird black residue, check.

While Royal is at the void, he also comes face to face with a bison. The bison is just standing in the pasture, close to him, with an arrow in its side. Another thing I’m storing away for later. Wounded bison being unusually chill, double check.

Later, a woman wanders onto the ranch, approaching Rhett and Royal and asking for Abbott Ranch by name. She says her name is Autumn, and she wants to camp for a few days on the property. Royal reluctantly allows this, sending her to the west pasture. As they shake hands, Autumn says, “It’s nice to finally meet you.” Yet another thing I’m keeping in my mind. Strange way to greet someone you’ve never met, triple check.

I Gaze Into the Void and Then Josh Brolin Throws a Body Into It

Clearly, I’m going somewhere with this title. But, before all that, Royal goes back home after putting his hand in the void. It’s the same scene we saw through his eyes. Cecilia leaning in the kitchen doorway, telling Royal that Sheriff Joy is there and to say hello. Joy Hawk, Native American acting-sheriff, is there to tell them that the FBI has stopped looking for Rebecca Abbott, Perry’s wife. There have been hints in the beginning that something isn’t quite right, as we meet Perry and his daughter, Amy, but there’s no mother.

So, later on “Outer Range,” Rhett takes his older brother out drinking to get both of their minds off things; Perry about his missing wife, and Rhett about the lousy job he did at bull riding the night before. The two get drunk, and Trevor Tillerson picks a fight with Perry outside. Rhett intervenes, knocking Trevor to the ground, and then goes to pull the truck around. While he’s gone, though, Trevor antagonizes Perry about his missing wife–who everyone thinks just up and left the family–and Perry beats Trevor to death outside the bar.

Now, the boys have to do something. So, naturally, they drive back home with the body in the bed of the truck. On their way home, they see the same wounded bison from earlier, this time standing in the middle of the road. Naturally, they’re a little freaked out. When they finally get home, they get Royal involved, who takes the body, wraps it in a tarp, and gallops off on his horse into the darkness. Meanwhile, at the bar, Luke Tillerson finds his brother’s blood-splattered belt buckle. He and Billy speed off to the Abbott Ranch in search of Perry and Rhett.

This entire sequence had my heartrate sky-high; the Tillerson brothers interrogate Perry about Trevor’s whereabouts in the middle of the night, then tear across the pastures in their truck in search of Royal. Meanwhile, Royal is also tearing across the pastures, headed west. He takes the body to the void and throws it in, just like he did with the rock, just like he did with the land order from the Tillersons earlier in the episode. Just tosses it in, problem solved.

‘Do You Know About the Greek God Chronos?’

But then, light, and it seems like the Tillersons have caught up to Royal. But, it’s only a flashlight, and then Autumn speaks. She asks Royal what the void is, but he doesn’t know. She then tells him about the Greek god Chronos. “He always carried a sickle,” she says. “He used that sickle to cut a hole, make a tear in the cosmos between Heaven and Earth. Separate this world from the next. To separate the known from the unknown.”

There are hints there, symbolism in her words; time is going to be important in “Outer Range,” and our relationship to the unknown. There are so many things already that we don’t know, that the characters don’t know. Nothing is certain at the moment. Everything is in limbo.

As of now, only Autumn and Royal know about the void. They share this secret: the void, and the body Royal threw in there. “The world’s been waiting for something like this,” says Autumn, stepping close. And then, she pushes Royal into the void.