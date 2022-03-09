‘Outer Range’ First Trailer: Amazon’s Western Starring Josh Brolin Makes ‘Yellowstone’ Look Tame

Maybe Outer Range, a new-age Western with a sci-fi mystery, can satisfy the yearnings of Yellowstone and 1883 fans everywhere.

Amazon, which produced Outer Range, dropped a trailer of the series this week to give potential fans a taste of what’s to come. The series premieres next month.

So cue the foreboding music with the ominous clouds and tight shots of faces as the family sits at the dinner table. Shhh, Josh Brolin, who portrays ranch owner Royal Abbott, is saying a prayer before supper. And it’s a doozy.

This Prayer. The Music. Outer Range is One Weird Western

“Dear God, we pray for our family,” says the Outer Range star. “We ask that you forgive us. We ask that you show us the way here because we’re in trouble. You made this crazy world, maybe you can give us some sort of hint as to what you’re up to because I don’t have the first f**king clue.”

“There is a big distance between you and us. There is a great void. I’m asking you to fill that void. I’m asking you to fill that void,” the rancher continues. (And) “I’m asking you to come down here and explain yourself because this world of yours isn’t quite adding up. There is a great void! Amen.”

And from the end of his prayer, you see a montage of bizarre scenes that don’t seem to connect. There’s a bull rider. A buffalo. A flipped, burning car, There are sirens and a quick glimpse of a funeral. And you can’t unhear the very hostile music.

Series Premieres Next Month on Amazon Prime

Here’s some Outer Range background. Amazon Prime Video describes the show like this:

“An untimely death in the community sets off a chain of tension-filled events, and seemingly small-town, soil-bound troubles come to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts’ west pasture. Wild revelations unfold as Royal fights to protect his family; through his eyes, we begin to see how time contains secrets held in the past, and unsettling mysteries foreshadowed.”

When Outer Range premieres, the Abbott’s daughter-in-law has disappeared. Royal Abbott also is dealing with money-hungry ranchers trying to take their land. There’s also a death in the community. That might be the casket you see in the trailer.

And here’s what sets up Outer Ranger as a different sort of western. There looks to be some mysticism with a heavy layer of sci-fi. According to TV Insider, a “mysterious black void” shows up in the west pasture.

Outer Range will be an eight-episode series. It premieres April 15.