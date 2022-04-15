Outer Range, new Amazon Prime series, is dropping today and we’re here to tell you how to watch this sci-fi kind of neo-western. Amazon Prime already released the first two episodes. So if you have an Amazon account, definitely give it a look-see.

Outer Range 4-1-1

Show is only available on Amazon Prime

The first two episodes premiere today (April 15)

Two new episodes of the Josh Brolin-led series will drop every week for the next four weeks

Here’s How to Watch Outer Range

So, the most obvious spot to stream Outer Banks is Amazon Prime. And it’s the only spot to stream the new show. Cross off streamers like Hulu or Apple TV. It’s all about Amazon Prime.

Amazon will drop two new episodes each Friday. The series only is eight episodes long, so you’ve got to compress your interest into a four-week frame.

Now, moving onto the next question, what is the show about? Outer Range is being lumped into the Yellowstone neo-western drama. It gives the series instant credibility, so long as the labeling for the show isn’t lazy and based on an assumption.

Here’s the first trailer released by the show. It features a prayer, some salty language, foreboding music, police sirens and screaming.

Where Have You Seen These Actors Before?

Brolin is Royal Abbott, the family patriarch. He’s been in a variety of projects. He plays Thanos in the Avengers movie franchise. He also starred in Sicario, the movie written by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. Brolin also was in Oscar-winning movie No Country for Old Men.

Lili Taylor plays Cecilia Abbott, Royal’s wife. She’s been a part of shows like Six Feet Under and American Crime and movies like High Fidelity and Mystic Pizza. Lewis Pullman plays youngest son Rhett. He’s a champion bull rider on the show. Tom Pelphrey is oldest son Perry. His wife, Rebecca, is missing in the first episode.

Tamara Podemski portrays sheriff Joy Hawk.

If You’re Undecided on Show, Check Out New Trailers

Did you get a load of the Brolin prayer: “Dear God, we pray for our family. We ask that you forgive us. We ask that you show us the way here because we’re in trouble. You made this crazy world, maybe you can give us some sort of hint as to what you’re up to because I don’t have the first f**king clue.”

“There is a big distance between you and us. There is a great void. I’m asking you to fill that void. I’m asking you to fill that void.”

The rancher continues: “I’m asking you to come down here and explain yourself because this world of yours isn’t quite adding up. There is a great void! Amen.”

The second trailer features Outer Range at its quirkiest. For one, the music doesn’t scare you. Again, Brolin is the main character in the trailer. And it’s true for the show. It all evolves around Royal.

In this next video you hear Abbott make some wise observations. “People told me grace is a given thing,” Abbott says. “If you seek you’ll find it … Ever wonder if the world isn’t what it says it is? Crazy times.”

A Death Sets Off Chain of Events in First Episode

So here’s the show in a nutshell, as provided by Amazon Prime: “An untimely death in the community sets off a chain of tension-filled events, and seemingly small-town, soil-bound troubles come to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts’ west pasture. Wild revelations unfold as Royal fights to protect his family; through his eyes, we begin to see how time contains secrets held in the past, and unsettling mysteries foreshadowed.”

As the show premieres, Abbott’s daughter-in-law is missing. And they discover a black void out in one of the back pastures.