‘Outer Range’: Josh Brolin Recalls ‘Growing Up on a Ranch,’ Reveals ‘Attractive Thing’ About Amazon Prime Series

Outer Range star Josh Brolin feels right at home in his new Amazon Prime series. There’s filming on a ranch. And there’s all this science fiction sewn into the eight-episode show.

Amazon dropped the first two episodes Friday. It’s only available to stream there. So when you start watching, know that Brolin loved science fiction stories as a kid, back when he was growing up on a ranch outside Templeton, California.

“I remember growing up on a ranch and being turned on to Ray Bradbury,” Brolin told Entertainment Weekly.

Then he listed all his favorite titles from one of America’s best sci-fi story tellers.

“I had read The Martian Chronicles when I was like 8 or something and then got into The Halloween Tree and I Sing the Body Electric!, The Illustrated Man and Fahrenheit 451.

“It just blew everything open for me, because I was just this simple kid growing up on a ranch. And then suddenly was inundated with this perspective that was so beyond anything I could have imagined. It was interesting to me, man, and I liked it. From that moment on, the idea of contrast was very desirable for me.”

Josh Brolin Likes Killing Stereotypes

You can say that Outer Range, with stars like Josh Brolin and Lili Taylor, is a study of contrasts. Is it supposed to be a typical modern western? After all, it’s set in Wyoming. Abbott has two sons, one of whom is a bull rider. And there’s Autumn, who is like a modern nomad. She is a seeker of truths and convinces the Abbotts to let her camp on their land.

You also can ask yourself if Outer Range is more sci-fi. There’s a black abyss in the back west pasture. And it screams X Files on a ranch, but with no Mulder or Scully.

Lili Taylor, Josh Brolin and Tamara Podemski star in Outer Range (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Deadline Hollywood )

So what does Josh Brolin find so cool about Outer Range?

“The attractive thing is you create this archetype and then you emotionalize it, you crack him or you break him,” Brolin told EW about his character and the show. “It’s clear that his raison d’etre is protecting his family. He’s created a foundation that’s all about selflessly protecting his family.

“But because of holding onto secrets, that foundation is precarious and fragile. When he’s hit by this unknown thing, that foundation goes crumbling. I liked the idea of taking a stereotype and killing it.”

Here’s the show description from Amazon Prime: “An untimely death in the community sets off a chain of tension-filled events, and seemingly small-town, soil-bound troubles come to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts’ west pasture. Wild revelations unfold as Royal fights to protect his family; through his eyes, we begin to see how time contains secrets held in the past, and unsettling mysteries foreshadowed.”

And here’s the official trailer for Outer Range — Josh Brolin and the foreboding music definitely are the stars of it.