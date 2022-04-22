‘Outer Range’ Star Josh Brolin Talks ‘Big Picture’ Decision to Turn Down ‘Jurassic World’ Movie

Josh Brolin just didn’t see himself as a Velociraptor whisperer in the Jurassic World trilogy. Who cares if the first two movies grossed well over $2 billion at the box office.

Brolin recently spoke about turning down the part with the hosts of the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast. We can describe Josh Brolin as happy and not at all confused about his place in Jurassic World. And Chris Pratt is/was perfect to play Owen Grady, a Navy vet and noted animal behavioral specialist.

“I could not picture me being that guy,” Brolin said. “And I’m very, very happy, based on my decision, of what Chris does with it, ’cause I think Chris is the right guy.”

Brolin, now the star of Outer Range, is secure enough in his own talent that he once lauded Pratt to his face at a party. This was after Guardians of the Galaxy.

“I was like, ‘Dude, what the f—?!’ ” Brolin said. The two actors worked together on three movies within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movies were Guardians of the Galaxy as well as two Avengers films, Infinity Wars and Endgame.

Josh Brolin said he loves Chris Pratt in Jurassic World. (Rich Fury/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood )

Pratt will be on the big screen this summer with Bryce Dallas Howard for the final installment of the Jurassic World trilogy. This one is Jurassic World Dominion. And no doubt, there will be more sequels. It’s also one of the most anticipated movies of the summer. That’s because Dominion brings back the stars of the original Jurassic Park. Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill were in the very first movie way back in 1993. And they showed us we should be very, very scared of a Velociraptor.

Although Josh Brolin turned down Jurassic World, he’s done well for himself. Those two Avenger movies made almost $6 billion at the box office. Plus, he also was in Dune, a 2021 movie that generated more than $400 million.

Now, he’s starring in Outer Range, a new streamer on Amazon Prime. The first two episodes dropped last week. In the series, Brolin plays Royal Abbott, a rancher in Wyoming. The ranch has been in his wife’s family for decades and Abbott is trying to keep another family from taking the land. It’s all very Yellowstone-ish.

But there’s a sci-fi twist amidst the family dysfunction. Abbott’s far west pasture appears to be the site of a black hole. His daughter-in-law has been MIA for months. And some cows may have disappeared into the void. Royal’s son beats a man to death, so Royal dumps the body into the black hole. Makes crime sense, right?

Outer Range is an eight-episode series. Two episodes drop each Friday. The next two episodes are called “The Time” and “The Loss.” It’s not a big-screen blockbuster, but Brolin probably doesn’t care.