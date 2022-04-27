‘Ozark’ Star Alfonso Herrera Previews ‘Unimaginable’ Ending

During a recent interview, Ozark star Alfonso Herrera shared that fans have an “unimaginable” ending in store as the hit Netflix show nears its series finale. Viewers only have two more days to wait until Season 4, Part 2 releases on the streaming network. By this weekend, most fans will have seen what’s sure to be a shocking ending to the popular series.

Alfonso Herrera, who portrays Javi on Ozark, was cast to play Mexican drug lord Omar Navarro’s nephew. Herrera is a new addition to the show for Season 4, and is somehow even more ruthless than his uncle. Javi has large ambitions and has been riding the Byrde family throughout the first half of the final season. That’s sure to continue, especially the way things ended in the last episode of Part 1.

The Mexican actor recently spoke to TVLine about the show coming to a close after four brilliant seasons. There are only seven episodes left before the thrilling conclusion of the series brings the show to an end. Herrera told the outlet that Ozark has plenty in store for viewers in the final episodes. Fans can expect more twists and turns in the storyline that will blow their minds, according to the 38-year-old actor.

“[Season 4] Part 1 was nothing,” Alfonso Herrera told TVLine recently. “Like, the places where Part 2 is going to take us is just unimaginable. I remember going through the scripts for Episode 7 [through 14], and it’s just mind-blowing. Fans are going to be happy and very excited.”

Alfonso Herrera Jokes That ‘Ozark’ Fans Are Going to Run Him Off to a ‘Remote Island’

As mentioned, Alfonso Herrera’s character Javi has played an integral role in Ozark Season 4. Spoilers ahead for those who haven’t watched, but Part 1 came to a wild ending when Javi shot and killed Wyatt Langmore and Darlene Snell after they got married. Fan-favorite Ruth Langmore found her cousin and his wife’s dead bodies and went into a rage. She’s now on the hunt for Javi with a shotgun in tow. As the series returns on Friday, fans will finally learn what happens in the epic showdown.

“Ruth is pissed at the moment, and Javi doesn’t know quite well of [the] danger [she poses],” Alfonso Herrera said to TVLine. He also added that “a bigger dog” could complicate the situation even further.

With Ruth being such a popular character on the series, Herrera expects some blowback from Ozark fans. The hit series has a legion of viewers who binge-watched four billion minutes’ worth of Season 4, Part 1 in its opening week. The Netflix original series has been wildly successful, and fans have grown attached to the Byrdes and other characters. Therefore Herrera knows that most viewers dislike his role in the series and sometimes that crosses over into real life. In fact, he joked that he’s going to have to move to a secluded area soon because of his character’s actions on the show.

“I’ll have to go to a remote island in the middle of the Pacific,” he said with a laugh. “I would have to look for another place [to live].”

Netflix will release the final seven episodes of Ozark Season 4, Part 2 on Friday as the thrilling series comes to a dramatic finish.