‘Ozark’: The Clue You Missed Hinting at Wendy Byrde’s Season 4 Death

How will it all end on “Ozark” for Wendy Byrde and the rest of the Byrde family? That’s what so many fans are curious about. Just ahead of the final seven episodes set to premiere on Netflix on April 29. Just seven episodes remain, and fan theories are running rampant on how the Chris Munday drama will wrap up. The biggest questions involve Marty and Wendy, specifically, Wendy Byrde who has become perhaps the biggest villain on “Ozark” in recent seasons. However, folks who dislike her character will be interested to know about this clue they might have missed hinting at Wendy Byrde’s Season 4 death.

Indeed, one fan on Reddit thinks that for Wendy to have any chance at redemption she must make the ultimate sacrifice. The user wrote, “The only way that Wendy can be redeemed, both to Jonah and viewers, is if she makes an ultimate sacrifice for his sake.” The relationship between Jonah and Wendy falling apart in the first seven episodes is the clue. Jonah may not believe it, but Wendy and Marty would still do anything to protect their children. With Jonah getting involved with Ruth, that may involve sacrificing themselves to protect their children from Javi and the drug cartel.

Laura Linney Tells All on Wendy Byrde in ‘Ozark’

Wendy Byrde has devolved as a person on the show. While Marty was more of the villain early on, that has changed. Now, with Wendy sacrificing her own brother folks look at her differently. Especially with her newfound political capital. Wendy has become increasingly powerful on the show. Some fans wonder if she is too big to fail in the last seven episodes.

Wendy Byrde now gets comparisons to Walter White from “Breaking Bad.”

Laura Linney, who plays Wendy, told Vanity Fair, “I didn’t know where the story was going. But I had long talks with our showrunner, Chris Mundy, who is also our head writer, who leads that exceptional writers room. We talked a lot about how the potential of telling a story line about identity could be pretty interesting, and that it would give all of us a wide berth in which to explore different levels of personality and instinct and then would also enrich the plot and the narrative.” Wendy’s identity is one that interests fans. Some see her as the main villain. Others do not. However, the role of Wendy Byrde in “Ozark” remains complicated.

The Byrdes Get To Know Each Other

She concluded, “At the beginning of season one, you have the Byrde family—they don’t know each other very well, and they don’t know themselves very well. And going through the trauma of being uprooted from Chicago and thrown into the Ozarks and having to survive under enormous stress, it reveals an awful lot about who people really are. Unfortunately a lot of people today are experiencing that as well, in some form or another. You sort of learn a lot about yourself, things that you are proud of and things that you’re not so proud of, in moments of great stress.”

They know each other better now. This caused the rift between Jonah and Wendy. Now, the question will be what Wendy will do to make it right with her son? Will she sacrifice herself as the clues suggest? This is what folks are wondering now with seven episodes remaining. “Ozark” is available on Netflix.