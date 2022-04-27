‘Ozark’ Creator Has Gritty New Project in the Works: Here’s What We Know

“Ozark” creator Bill Dubuque is joining forces with the stop-motion animation studio LAIKA to produce a gritty “neo-noir” picture. Dubuque is penning an original script for the studio, which brought us stop-motion favorites like “Coraline” and “ParaNorman.”

LAIKA describes the new project, titled “The Night Gardener” according to Entertainment Weekly, as “a gritty neo-noir folktale centered on a young man in rural Missouri fighting to keep his family together in the wake of a tragedy.” It also said that the film aims to “paint an unflinching portrait of sacrifice, self-reliance, and revenge.” Sign me up immediately, if I survive the intensity of the final “Ozark” episodes.

The studio also released an early image; a steaming shotgun shell resting on the ground next to scattered white flowers covered in bright red blood. I can only imagine how this image is going to work itself into the final piece; it’s giving sinister vibes already.

Travis Knight, LAIKA’s CEO and President, will direct the film. He released a statement recently about the film. He said, “‘The Night Gardener’ is a beautiful and timeless story that quickens the pulse as often as it breaks the heart.” He also had great praise for Dubuque’s storytelling, stating, “Bill is a masterful storyteller. He’s crafted a lyrical world layered with complex characters, provocative ideas, and keenly felt emotion. It’s gonna be one helluva movie.”

Bill Dubuque released a statement of his own, thanking Knight for the confidence in his work. “I’m delighted that Travis Knight saw in The Night Gardener a story worthy of the time-intensive process and collective talent of LAIKA’s in-house artisans,” said Dubuque. He also praised LAIKA’s skills as an animation studio, saying, “LAIKA’s creativity and dedication to detail is, in my opinion, as close as one can come to conjuring storytelling magic.”

‘Ozark’ Creator Bill Dubuque Set to Write New Original Film, Plus What’s In Store for the Show’s Final Season

The final half of “Ozark” season 4 drops on April 29, just right around the corner, and we’re trying not to freak out. Star Jason Bateman has said that the show “kind of” has a “happy ending.” From what I know of “Ozark,” I’m taking that with a grain of salt. Laura Linney has already said that this season is about “survival and need and greed,” what happy ending could there possibly be?

But, Bateman explained what he meant on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Apparently, a happy ending is possible for the Byrdes, but they’re still going to pay a price. “With the final season, the whole thing was like, ‘Well, how are we gonna end it?’ Should the Byrde family pay a bill, you know?” Bateman explained. Obviously, he couldn’t give too much away, but he gave us enough hints to carry us over to Friday.

“Like, should they get away with it? Should they not?” he continued. “And so we said, ‘I want it to be a happy ending. But there’s got to be a little of a, well, is it happy for them?’ So hopefully the audience will think, ‘Ah, they’ve kind of threaded the needle between a happy ending — but they’re limping.'”