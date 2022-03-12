‘Ozark’ Has Finally Been Dethroned on the Top Streaming Charts

After weeks of claiming the number 1 spot, Ozark is no longer the top series on the streaming charts. This week, Amazon Prime Video series Reacher is taking the throne. The 8-episode series is now the first Prime Video series to claim this title, amassing over 1.6 billion minutes viewed.

At a Glance

Ozark is now at the number 3 spot of the U.S. ranking of streaming series.

Ozark has reached 1.2 billion minutes in views over 37 episodes.

Reacher is at the top of the charts this week, followed by Sweet Magnolias.

Although Ozark is officially ranking in third, the show’s numbers are still impressive. TV Line reports the show earning 1.2 billion minutes in viewership over the course of 37 episodes. Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias takes second place, reaching 1.56 billion minutes of views across 20 episodes. It is impressive for smaller series like these to grow in popularity this much so soon.

Following Ozark comes Inventing Anna and The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+. Three of the top five shows on the streaming chart are exclusively on Netflix. It’s pretty impressive due to just how many original series there are on other platforms such as Hulu and Amazon.

Check out Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming originals list for the week of February 7 below. As we can tell, Netflix continues to dominate this world.

Top 10 Streaming Shows For Week of February 7

Reacher (Amazon Prime Video)

Sweet Magnolias (Netflix)

Ozark (Netflix)

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

The Book of Boba Fett (Disney+)

Raising Dion (Netflix)

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

All of Us Are Dead (Netflix)

Disenchantment (Netflix)

The Woman In The House (Netflix)

Jason Bateman on Popularity of ‘Ozark’

In an interview with Indie Wire, Jason Bateman talks about the popularity of Ozark. He is thankful for the support the show has received so far.

“The fact that people ended up watching [‘Ozark’] is the part that you have zero control over, [but that] encourages us to keep going and make it even better and slightly more challenging,” he says. “It’s been very gratifying, and it fuels me to try to take even a bigger, more challenging swing on the next project.”

While Bateman is the lead actor on the show, he is also a tech nerd. Studying the craft off-screen, he is always excited to learn more about the process. He also has great experience in the director’s chair as well.

“I have such an enormous amount of respect for what a crew can do to create a fake world for an audience,” he says. To do it on a 60-day shoot of a movie, or a hundred-day shoot with a crew that’s four times the size of the two independent films that I did — and there’s a visual effects crew or a second unit — I mean, all of those elements of complication are things that I’m just dying to challenge myself with.”