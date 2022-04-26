‘Ozark’: Jason Bateman Says Season 4, Part 2 Finale Has ‘Kind of’ a ‘Happy Ending’

The second half of the final season of Ozark will soon hit Netflix later this week. To promote the hit series, the director and star of the show, Jason Bateman, recently made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Since the popular series is coming to a dramatic end soon, Fallon asked Bateman about any details he could share for fans. Obviously, the actor who plays the lead role of Marty Byrde on the show couldn’t get too specific without sharing major spoilers. However, he did talk about the overarching storyline and how they decided to wrap up the series.

Jason Bateman told The Tonight Show host that he wanted the Byrde family to have a “happy ending.” Yet anyone who’s watched Ozark should know any form of a happy ending will come with some twists and turns. We all know this last seven episodes will have plenty of challenges for the Byrde family. That’s why Bateman said the Byrdes may have a “happy ending – but they’re limping.”

“With the final season, the whole thing was like, ‘Well, how are we gonna end it?’ Should the Byrde family pay a bill, you know?” Jason Bateman said about Ozark in the interview. “Like, should they get away with it? Should they not? And so we said, ‘I want it to be a happy ending. But there’s got to be a little of a, well, is it happy for them?'”

“So hopefully the audience will think, ‘Ah, they’ve kind of threaded the needle between a happy ending — but they’re limping,'” Jason Bateman added.

Jason Bateman Said They Were ‘Pretty Clear’ How They Wanted Ozark to End

Jason Bateman didn’t give away too many of the finer details of the last episodes of Ozark. Therefore fans will have to wait for part two of Season 4 to release on April 29. On Friday, fans can binge all the final episodes as the series comes to a conclusion.

During the Ozark actor’s interview, Jimmy Fallon asked if Bateman and the writers knew how they would end the show when they first started filming. The 53-year-old shared that they did not have an ending in mind as they began filming Season 1. But they did have a general idea about how they wanted to bring things to an end.

“We didn’t have the finish line done at the very, very beginning,” Jason Bateman said of the Ozark finale. “But we were pretty clear about [what direction we wanted to go with the ending].

As he admitted, the Byrdes aren’t in for a smooth get away from the Mexican drug cartel they work for. Their money laundering business in Missouri’s Ozarks has become increasingly problematic over the show’s previous three and a half seasons. Further, the show left fans with multiple cliffhangers as the first half of Season 4 came to an end.

The first seven episodes of Season 4 premiered on Netflix earlier this year on January 21. The show’s fourth season has garnered an impressive 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Additionally, viewers streamed 4 billion minutes’ worth of the series in its opening week. As hype continues to build for the final episodes releasing this week, Ozark is sure to have high streaming numbers once again as fans tune in to the show’s epic conclusion.