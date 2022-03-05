‘Ozark’ Nearly Loses Top Spot on Streaming to New Amazon Prime Show

“Ozark” has reached some pretty spectacular streaming milestones recently, such as hitting 4.1 billion minutes watched by fans. But, there’s another show coming for the crown, and it’s an unexpected hit from Amazon Prime.

In the Nielsen top 10 streaming ratings from January 31 to February 6, Amazon’s “Reacher” butted heads with “Ozark” for the most-watched streaming show. “Reacher,” which follows former police investigator Jack Reacher as he’s accused of murder, premiered on February 4. It racked up an incredible 1.4 billion minutes watched within the first 72 hours on the platform. This skyrocketed it to the near top of the Nielsen list.

Amazon Prime’s Streaming Rating Skyrocket

“Ozark” has the numbers because it’s an established show with 3 and a half seasons so far. It already has a large fanbase. “Reacher,” on the other hand, is new, and doesn’t have that established fanbase yet. So, for “Reacher” to launch so far up in the ratings so fast proves that the show has something going for it.

Amazon has renewed “Reacher” for a second season already as well. This means they have some faith that it will continue to perform. Though, it’s important to note that Nielsen only records streaming data from the US. It’s possible that, globally, “Reacher” overtook “Ozark.”

As for “Reacher,” it recently outperformed Amazon’s “The Wheel of Time,” which premiered at 1.16 billion minutes viewed. But, it’s suspected that “The Boys” season 3 will overtake “Reacher,” fans are chomping at the bit for the next installment. Personally, I’m planning on watching the ratings for “The Rings of Power” pretty closely to see how that show pans out.

Over on Netflix, “Ozark” still reigns supreme. Season 4 part 2 premieres on April 29, we can’t wait to see how the ratings are going to shape up. I suspect they’ll be record-breaking again, as “Ozark” has a dedicated and well-deserved fanbase.

