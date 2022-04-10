‘Ozark’ Season 4: Jason Bateman Says Marty Byrde Is ‘Forced to Be Humble’ in Part 2 Finale

Fans of the certainly dark but endlessly entertaining Netflix series Ozark know their wait is almost over. The final season of the hit drama series premiered earlier this year in January. However, this premiere only brought us the first half of the Byrde’s final chapter. Now, Netflix is gearing up to premiere the second half of this long-awaited Ozark final half of season 4.

Of course, fans of the series know full well that pretty much anything can happen in this show. Characters we grow fond of – good or bad – can certainly be killed in an instant. Plus, the most of show’s main characters – the members of the Byrde family – have quite the anti-hero situation going on right now. Sometimes we love them; sometimes we hate them. And we usually love to hate them as much as we hate to love them.

This is why we are all eagerly anticipating what will ultimately come of the nuclear family-turned relentless criminals as the series comes to a close later this month. Of course, the show’s stars can’t give too much away on this end. However, in one recent interview with Deadline, Marty Byrde actor Jason Bateman gives us a glimpse into what we can expect from his character as the series wraps up later this month. The final episodes, Bateman says, will force Marty to become “humble.”

This change comes, Bateman says, as Marty gains a little more smarts. And, maybe, the actor adds, Marty even becomes a bit more ethical as the series wraps up.

The Final Half Of ‘Ozark’ Season 4 Will Be A Humbling Experience For Marty Byrde, Says Jason Bateman

The entire Ozark series is based on Jason Bateman’s Marty Byrde. Byrde has been laundering money for a dangerous cartel while working as a financial advisor in Chicago.

Of course, things in the Windy City do not go well for Byrde in the end. The cartel attacks Byrde and his associates for suspected theft. Bateman’s Marty Byrde then promises to return the missing funds to the cartel by laundering cash in the Ozarks. Well, as we all know, this did not pan out for Marty from the jump; and his plans begin to unravel almost immediately.

Additionally, Marty’s own family becomes involved in these nefarious dealings as the Byrdes work to keep the dangerous cartel at bay. And, Bateman notes, Marty’s inability to fully grasp how far he was falling into the life of crime throughout the series kept the Ozark cast facing one dangerous situation after another. But, this will likely come to an end as far as Marty is concerned, says Bateman.

“[Marty] always felt like he was a bit smarter than he was,” Bateman explains.

“Like he’d gain a little intelligence in each episode but never really enough to get them out of it by the next episode,” the actor says.

“Here we are at the end and I think he’s gotten smart enough, or become ethical enough, to be done with it all,” Bateman adds.

“But I don’t think he or the family are at the place he thought they’d be at,” the Ozark star says of the second half of season 4. “And he’s forced to be humble a little bit.”