‘Ozark’ Season 4, Part 2 Final Episodes Release Date and More

“Ozark” is sadly coming to an end on April 29, but we’ve got all you need to know about the final episodes. On Friday, Netflix is dropping the next 7 episodes of season 4. This brings the total episodes for this season to 14. The previous season came out in March of 2020, so this has been a long time coming.

The last half of the season focused on the Byrdes’ relationship to the kingpin Omar Navarro and his nephew Javi. Additionally, Ruth Langmore has stopped working for the Byrdes, and is trying to make it on her own. Her journey is going to be front and center alongside the Byrdes’.

“Ozark” showrunner Chris Mundy and co-stars Laura Linney and Jason Bateman recently spoke during Deadline’s Contenders TV interview; “The back half of the season is really about active choices,” said Mundy. “Do Marty and Wendy really want to stay together; do the kids really want to be a part of this family. So it really all sort of circles in on itself in terms of family, and what they’re willing to do to try to stay together, and whether or not that’s a good choice.”

Jason Bateman had some insight into his character, Marty Byrde, by the end of the series. “[Marty] always felt like he was a bit smarter than he was,” said Bateman. “Like he’d gain a little intelligence in each episode but never really enough to get them out of it by the next episode. Here we are at the end and I think he’s gotten smart enough, or become ethical enough, to be done with it all. But I don’t think he or the family are at the place he thought they’d be at. And he’s forced to be humble a little bit.”

What Can We Expect from ‘Ozark’s Final Episodes?

Laura Linney had an interesting take on what the final episodes will entail; she spoke about the families, and how the different dynamics will play out in this half of the season.

“What I love that happens in this season is that the families become sort of encapsulated within themselves,” said Linney. “The Byrdes, the Navarros, the Langmores. And you get the sense of these three different cultures in these three different families dealing with similar issues about survival and need and greed. To see how they each deal with it separately, as family units, is really interesting.”

The end of “Ozark” is going to be insane, but Jason Bateman thinks there’s the possibility of a happy ending. He spoke on “The Tonight Show” about the series recently. “With the final season, the whole thing was like, ‘Well, how are we gonna end it?’ Should the Byrde family pay a bill, you know?” he said. “So hopefully the audience will think, ‘Ah, they’ve kind of threaded the needle between a happy ending — but they’re limping.'”