‘Ozark’ Season 4, Part 2: Laura Linney Says Finale Is All About ‘Survival and Need and Greed’

As “Ozark” fans continue to wait for the second part of the Netflix show’s season 4, Laura Linney shares some details about the highly anticipated finale.

During a recent zoom chat with showrunner Chris Mundy, Linney spoke about what she loves about “Ozark” season 4. “What I love that happens in this season is that families become sort of encapsulated within themselves. The Byrdes, the Navarros, the Langmores. And you get the sense of these three different cultures in these three different families dealing with similar issues. About survival and need and greed. And to see how they each deal with t separately, as family units, is really interesting.”

Mundy also discussed that the second half of “Ozark” season 4 is really about active choices. “Do Marty and Andy really want to stay together? Do the kids really want to be a part of this family?… So it really sort of circles in on itself in terms of family. And what they’re willing to do to try to stay together. And whether or not that’s a good choice.”

Star of “Ozark,” Jason Bateman, also made an appearance in the Zoom chat to discuss his character, Marty and his development in Season 4. “[Marty] always felt like he was a bit smarter than he was. Like he’d gain a little intelligence in each episode. But never really enough to get them out of it by the next episode.”

“Ozark” Season 4 part 2 is set to premiere on April 29th through Netflix. The second half of the season will feature an additional seven episodes.

Laura Linney Shares Her Thoughts About Her ‘Ozark’ Character’s Development Leading Up to Season 4 Part 2

In a January 2022 interview with GQ, Laura Linney revealed if she believed that her “Ozark” character, Wendy Byrde, was actually a villain in the series.

“I don’t know if she’s the villain,” the “Ozark” star declared. “She certainly does not behave well. It is not a character who you aspire to be, I hope.”

Linney also said that she doesn’t believe her “Ozark” character is the villain because she’s not trying to hurt her family. Instead, she’s trying to save her family. “I think if she were actively, intentionally trying to derail her family then she would be a real villain. Normally, the villain is the person who goes after the protagonist, tries to thwart the protagonist. That’s not who she is. I don’t know quite what she is but she’s not that.”

Linney further described her “Ozark” character as being reactive and while her instincts are good, they’re shrewd. She then opens up about her character’s development up to season 4. “They’re not the best choices, but they work. And she doesn’t think deeply—she acts. She’s primal that way. She starts to trust her own power. ‘I’m right. It might be messy and awful, but I’m right. I know I’m right.’ And she is right most of the time.”