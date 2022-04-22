‘Ozark’ Season 4: Will Netflix Launch Any Spin-off Shows After Part 2 Finale?

One week from today, on April 29, “Ozark” Season 4 Part 2 will drop on Netflix and conclude the thrilling, money-laundering drama.

We’ll finally figure out if the Byrde family, led by Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) can make it out of the drug cartel unscathed. They’ve been laundering money for the Mexican cartel for years, and just when escape is possible, Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) barges in to potentially ruin everything.

Season 4 Part 1 dropped this past January, and now we’re only one week away from Part 2. But after the finale, will Netflix decide to move forward with an “Ozark” spinoff series?

Spinoffs have proven both successful and disastrous in the past. If you look at “Breaking Bad,” which spawned “Better Call Saul,” you see one hit series after another. Same for the “Yellowstone” spinoff “1883.”

But other attempts have fallen flat, like the “Scrubs,” “Once Upon a Time,” and “Cheers” spinoff shows. If Netflix does decide to pursue an “Ozark” spinoff, then it’s safe to say they’ll set it up in the Season 4 Part 2 finale.

Showrunner Chris Mundy weighed in on the possibility with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year. “It’s certainly something that’s been floated by various people,” Mundy revealed. “Never say never, but right now we want to make sure we land this one as well as we possibly can.”

If the network does decide to pursue a spinoff, here’s hoping they focus more on Ruth Langmore. She has plenty of spinoff potential, especially if something happens to the Byrdes at the end of Season 4. Will she make peace with them after she gets her revenge? Or carry that anger with her until the end? We’ll have to wait until next week to find out.

‘Ozark’ Star Laura Linney Shares Thoughts on Season 4 Leading Up to Netflix Show’s Finale

Earlier this month, “Ozark” stars Laura Linney and Jason Bateman sat down with creator Chris Mundy to discuss the show’s finale at the Deadline Contenders event. At one point, Linney revealed what it is she “loves” about Season 4, across both parts.

“What I love that happens in this season is that families become sort of encapsulated within themselves,” Linney explained. “The Byrdes, the Navarros, the Langmores. And you get the sense of these three different cultures in these three different families dealing with similar issues. About survival and need and greed. And to see how they each deal with it separately, as family units, is really interesting.”

Family has been a huge driving force in “Ozark” over the last four seasons. It doesn’t come as a surprise that it will feature front and center in the rest of Season 4. We know that Ruth is going on her vengeance quest because the Navarros killed two key members of her family. And we know that Marty and Wendy will do everything in their power to protect themselves and their family from future harm.