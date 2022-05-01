‘Ozark’ Series Finale Hits Netflix, Fan Reactions Are Pouring In

The last seven episodes of “Ozark” dropped on Netflix this past Friday, April 29, and fans have several thoughts about the series finale.

WARNING! Massive spoilers ahead for the final seven episodes of “Ozark” Season 4. Proceed with caution.

The fans who took to Twitter with their thoughts on the “Ozark” series finale mainly focused on three things: Ruth Langmore, Wendy Byrde, and that ambiguous, slightly unsatisfying conclusion.

First up, let’s talk about that ending. Many fans were devastated that Ruth died while the Byrdes lived. Especially when it seemed like justice would finally come for the murderous money launderers.

But no, their son Jonah stepped in and saved the day just as the scene cut to black. In a “Sopranos” style move, the series ended right in the middle of the action. But most fans guessed that the gunshot that sounded after the fade to black didn’t hit the Byrdes.

“Just finished watching the series finale of Ozark. Really f****** love this show, but the finale was trash!!!” one passionate fan wrote on Twitter. How could they do that?!?! Not going to spoil it for anyone, but I’m not good with that ending AT ALL!!”

A different fan played devil’s advocate and wrote, “I liked the #Ozark ending. They didn’t baby us, stayed true to themselves. Didn’t need to be a neat little bow on top. I get the picture. The Byrdes are covered in blood and dirt, but they’re about to be one of the prominent political families in the country. American way.”

Fans Praise Both Julia Garner and Laura Linney in ‘Ozark’ Series Finale

While Jason Bateman stars in and produces “Ozark,” fans all agree that Julia Garner and Laura Linney carried that series finale.

Julia Garner already won two Emmys for her performance as Ruth, and she’s well on her way to earning her third. Laura Linney has been nominated twice for her role as Wendy Byrde, but this could be the year she snags a win.

“Just give these ladies their Emmys now,” Lewis Knight wrote on Twitter earlier. Someone else said, “Laura Linney should have won every award for her performance in season 3. They better recognize her this year because I won’t tolerate this robbery.”

Once again GIVE LAURA LINNEY AN EMMY FOR PORTRAYING WENDY BYRDE BECAUSE SHE IS PHENOMENAL IN OZARK #Ozark #OzarkSeason4 pic.twitter.com/p4v4h1YsHC — wiktoria | OZARK (@wendybyrde00) April 29, 2022

Universally, all fans agreed that Garner absolutely killed it in the “Ozark” series finale and all previous seasons.

“Ruth is definitely going down as one of the greatest female characters of all time!” Oyinda Odewale said earlier.

One fan wrote, “I swear you can FEEL HER RAGE through the TV. NO ONE could play the role of Ruth but her. Please give Julia Garner ALL the awards and accolades.”

Other people applauded Laura Linney for making Wendy Byrde into the best antihero/villain they’ve seen on TV. “Ozark” fan Ari Limbrick put it best.

“Y’all be like ‘Ruth Langmore’ carried the show. Nah, for me it’s Laura Linney’s Wendy Byrde,” Limbrick wrote. “I mean everyone is spectacular in their own right. But damn if Laura Linney don’t make me hate, love, and feel sorry for Wendy Byrde all in one episode…”

In a later tweet, Limbrick said, “You really gotta give it up for Wendy Byrde. She had vision, she had ambition. She said if I’m gonna do this shit, I’m gonna make it worth my while. [Wendy] may be a bitch, but she’s the baddest bitch! Played everybody like a violin. Including her kids.”

What did you think of the “Ozark” finale?