‘Ozark’ Star Alfonso Herrera Speaks Out About Season 4, Part 2 Premiere ‘Very, Very Shocking’ Death

If you haven’t finished the final episodes of Ozark yet, you’re missing out. Season 4, Part 2 just released on Friday as it brought a dramatic conclusion to the hit Netflix series. The show had plenty more plot twists in store for fans. That’s one of the many reasons Javi actor Alfonso Herrera loved Ozark Season 4 since things didn’t pan out for the characters the way fans thought they would.

Herrera recently sat down to speak about the show coming to an end with The Hollywood Reporter. Showrunners added cartel boss Javi Elizonndro to the mix for the final season to shake things up, and shake he did. Fans likely thought Javi would be the Byrde family’s final obstacle to overcome before they went clean. Fans would be mistaken – spoilers ahead.

Instead, fan-favorite character Ruth Langmore went rogue and threw a wrench in the Byrde’s plans. She retaliated against Javi for killing her cousin Wyatt as she tracked him down in Chicago, shot and killed him. Herrera knew Javi’s fate when he took the role, but said he was still surprised how things played out in the end. The Mexican actor may have known about the assassination, but he didn’t know how director Amanda Marsalis would film it.

“Well, I already knew the arc of the character, so I knew what was going to happen in episode eight. But I was really shocked by the way Amanda Marsalis shot the [death] scene. I loved it. I also loved how they didn’t cut to a different frame. It was presented very straightforward, but it was very, very shocking. At the screening in New York, the reaction was really great, and that’s when I knew that it worked out very well,” Herrera told The Hollywood Reporter.

Alfonso Herrera Says ‘No One Is Safe’ in ‘Ozark’ Season 4

During the same interview, the outlet asked Alfonso Herrera about Javi’s death. The actor shared that his final moments on the show are another example of why Ozark Season 4 has been so good. You can never predict what comes next on the popular Netflix series.

“That’s the amazing thing about this show,” Herrera explained. “You never know what’s going to happen, so no one is safe. The last seven episodes are more or less exactly like that. It’s a train that doesn’t stop and it’s full of those moments.”

Just last week, previous to Ozark Season 4’s release, Herrera gave another interview to TVLine. While speaking about the upcoming final seven episodes, the 38-year-old actor spoke about the popularity of Julia Garner’s character Ruth Langmore. As the villain, he expects blowback from Ozark fans since he knows they don’t like his character and love Ruth. Yet sometimes that dislike carries over into real life, so he joked that he’s going to have to relocate to a secluded island because of his role on the show.

“I’ll have to go to a remote island in the middle of the Pacific,” Herrera said with a laugh. “I would have to look for another place [to live].”

Ozark Season 4, Part 2 hit Netflix on Friday, and now all episodes of the full series are available on the streaming service.