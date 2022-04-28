‘Ozark’ Star Jason Bateman Reveals Season 4, Part 2 Ending Will Have ‘Satisfying Resolution’

The cast of Ozark has been making the media rounds recently as Season 4, Part 2 nears its release, which will bring the hit Netflix series to a conclusion. After four seasons, the show will wrap up with its final seven episodes that all come out at once on Friday, April 29. During a round table interview with multiple cast members from the series, actor and director Jason Bateman addressed the show’s ending.

For three and a half seasons, Ozark fans have gotten used to explosive plot twists. There are surely going to be plenty more twists and turns as Season 4 brings the series to a close. However, while speaking with Entertainment Weekly recently, Bateman and others spoke about how the show tied up any loose ends. Fellow cast members Julia Garner, Laura Linney, and showrunner Chris Mundy joined Jason Bateman in a joint interview for EW‘s “Around the Table.” While speaking about the series, Bateman noted that fans can expect a “satisfying resolution.”

“I just think it ends in such a — pardon the term — elegant way, consistent with the measured approach [his character, Marty] took to all of these extraordinary circumstances,” Jason Bateman said to EW about the final seven episodes.

“In other words,” he continues, “I think it would have been easy to really push the TNT lever down and have some big, huge, forced crescendo at the end. It’s only a spoiler to say that it’s not that. It’s much more consistent with our show, where the ending has a very satisfying resolution, but it doesn’t smack you in the face.”

‘Ozark’ Star Shares More Details About Season 4, Part 2 Ending

Jason Bateman also made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon recently to talk about the final episodes of Ozark. Since the hit series is coming to a conclusion, the host asked the actor about specifics he could share about the final seven episodes. Obviously, the Marty Byrde actor couldn’t share too many details without major spoilers being involved. Yet Bateman did speak about how showrunners decided to wrap up the series.

Jason Bateman told Jimmy Fallon that he wanted the Byrde family to have a “happy ending.” But Ozark fans know better than that. Avid viewers will expect the Byrdes to face plenty of obstacles amid the violence that often surrounds their family. That’s why Bateman added that the Byrdes will get their “happy ending – but they’re limping.”

“With the final season, the whole thing was like, ‘Well, how are we gonna end it?’ Should the Byrde family pay a bill, you know?” Jason Bateman said about Ozark Season 4 in the interview. “Like, should they get away with it? Should they not? And so we said, ‘I want it to be a happy ending. But there’s got to be a little of a, well, is it happy for them?'”

“So hopefully the audience will think, ‘Ah, they’ve kind of threaded the needle between a happy ending — but they’re limping,'” Jason Bateman added.

Ozark Season 4, Part 2 releases on Netflix tomorrow on Friday, April 29. All final seven episodes will hit the streaming service at once, so get ready to binge-watch the final episodes.