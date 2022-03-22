‘Ozark’s Julia Garner Signs TV Deal With Tomorrow Studios, What Does This Mean for Ruth Langmore?

Julia Garner, who plays Ruth Langmore on “Ozark,” has recently signed a deal with Tomorrow Studios. Not for herself as an actress though; for her production company, Alma Margo. Garner and her producing partner Rowan Riley started Alma Margo in 2021. They aim to support new talent in acting and screenwriting, specifically auteur-driven works. Storytelling that is auteur-driven usually has recognizable themes across a body of work from a particular director or writer.

What We Know

Julia Garner and producing partner Rowan Riley of Alma Margo signed a TV deal with Tomorrow Studios

Garner has played Ruth Langmore on “Ozark” for all 4 seasons; the second half of season 4 drops on April 29, 2022

Tomorrow Studios has produced “Snowpiercer,” “Hanna,” and “Cowboy Bebop”

What Julia Garner’s Production Company Is Looking For

Alma Margo is looking for new and exciting work. “Above all else, Alma Margo is looking for bold and original content, so we thought it only natural to partner with a studio that also fits that description,” said Garner and Riley in a statement about the deal, according to the Hollywood Reporter. “We are incredibly proud to be working with Tomorrow Studios who exhibit every quality that we’re looking for in a partner: intelligence, drive, experience and passion.”

Tomorrow Studios has worked on series like 2020’s “Snowpiercer,” “Hanna,” and the 2021 “Cowboy Bebop” series. They’ve also produced “Physical” with Rose Byrne, and the 2015 series “Aquarius” with David Duchovny.

Tomorrow Studios founder and CEO Marty Adelstein and president and partner Becky Clements also put out a statement on the deal. “As we continue to grow Tomorrow Studios, we’re thrilled to partner with Julia, Rowan and their team at Alma Margo to create compelling scripted series with a global reach,” they said. “We share their enthusiasm for meaningful programming and love their focus on elevating emerging talent.”

What Does This Deal Mean for Julia Garner on ‘Ozark’?

There’s really no need to worry about Julia Garner’s role as Ruth Langmore on “Ozark”; the show is gearing up for the second half of its final season. After that, Garner will be moving on to other projects. She’s already moved on to Shonda Rhimes’ “Inventing Anna” on Netflix. “Inventing Anna” is a somewhat fictionalized account of the aftermath of Anna Sorokin’s white-collar crime spree in New York City.

So, Ruth Langmore is coming to an end, and likely already has for Julia Garner. She has other projects on her plate, now. A lot of projects, most likely, with this new TV deal.

Additionally, earlier this month Garner was in the running to play Madonna in an upcoming biopic. According to Hollywood Insider, Julia Garner and Florence Pugh are the top two choices. The casting directors also considered Alexa Demie, Odessa Young, and Emma Laird.

Garner also plans to reunite with director Kitty Green for a film titled “The Royal Hotel.” We don’t know much about the film; it apparently follows backpackers in the Australian outback as they stumble into the titular Royal Hotel. Production begins this summer, according to Deadline. Julia Garner is definitely going to be busy this year, but we’re looking forward to whatever she does next.