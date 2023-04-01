Ozzy Osbourne Announces Return to the Stage, Fans Furious Over Ticket Prices

Ozzy Osbourne announced his first live performance date since saying he’s retiring from touring, but fans are balking at the ticket prices. The return comes just weeks after he announced his touring days were over due to his physical health. This week it was announced that the iconic Black Sabbath frontman would be a headliner at the Power Trip Festival in Indio, California. Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden, AC/DC, Metallica, and Tool are joining him on this star-studded lineup for three days of music from October 6th to 8th. Ozzy shared the news on Twitter.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

One legendary weekend in the Desert 🌵

👊 Register now at https://t.co/L9VePC6iCO for first access to tickets starting Thursday, April 6 at 10am PT. Hotel and VIP Packages available starting Tuesday, April 4 at 10am PT. pic.twitter.com/tEwjT5ckC8 — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) March 30, 2023

Though fans are excited about Ozzy’s return, they took issue with the ticket prices. Power Trip’s website states that the tickets start at $599. “So greedy for 2 bands still worth seeing,” one fan wrote. “Perhaps make it more affordable than these utterly insulting and ridiculous prices. Shameful.”

“Bit pricey eh Ozzy?’ another fan tweeted. “600 bucks..damn,” another fan blurted. “[That’s] some ridiculous pricing,” another Ozzy fan agreed. Meanwhile, one fan noted it wasn’t that crazy considering the lineup. “100$ per band is fair I’d say. I only wish you could buy individual days,” they wrote.

Ozzy Osbourne’s retirement from the stage was short-lived

On February 1st, Osbourne announced his retirement from touring on social media due to a spine injury he had sustained in an accident four years prior. “I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required,” he wrote. “Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really F—- ME UP.”

Although he insists that his singing voice is up to par, the long-term effects of three surgeries, stem cell treatments, physical therapy, and robotic exoskeleton technology have left him still feeling weak.

“Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way,” Ozzy added. “My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.”

In 2003, Osbourne was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. That same year he nearly lost his life in an ATV accident. After that, another unfortunate event occurred in 2019; he fell and exacerbated the previous injuries to his neck and back which necessitated surgery.

On “Uncensored,” this week, Sharon Osbourne declared to Piers Morgan that her husband Ozzy is making remarkable progress. “It’s going to be a great show,” she said of the Power Trip concert. “[Ozzy] never stopped. He’s back.”