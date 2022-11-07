Ozzy Osbourne Reveals He’s Having Second Thoughts About Leaving the United States

Ozzy Osbourne is having second thoughts about moving back to England.

The iconic singer and his wife Sharon visited their home country for the first time in decades this past summer. And after spending time in their old stomping grounds, they publically declared that they planned to return to the UK for good.

But after sitting on the idea for a few months, Ozzy is reconsidering the plan. And as he told Consequence Sound people are giving him “a bit of flak” about it.

“To be honest with you, if I had my way, I’d stay in America,” he admitted. “I’m American now.”

The Osbournes plan on shooting a new reality TV series with the BBC titled Home to Roost, which premieres next year. The episodes will highlight the family readjusting to life in England.

Ozzy Osbourne to Return to England For a New Reality Series Titled ‘Home to Roost’

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne started to consider relocating for the show because they were growing tired of political discourse and social issues in the United States. Then when Sharon went under fire for defending Piers Morgan on The Talk, they no longer felt safe in their own home. So, the decision was made.

“When my wife got called a racist on [The Talk]—she is absolutely not a racist,” Ozzy said. “Her friend is Piers Morgan. She didn’t say, ‘I agree with him.’ She just respected his ability to have freedom of speech. That’s all that she said. And she got a lot of flak from that, so we actually had to have f***ing armed guards and all that.”

Sharon also stressed that Los Angeles has changed a lot since they moved there in the 1970s. So leaving the city behind seems like a logical choice.

“When I first came here, I thought I was in heaven. In the ’70s, if you loved music, this was the place to be,” she told the publication. “It’s not that hub anymore. It’s not exciting anymore. It hasn’t gone sideways, it’s gone down. It’s not a fun place to live. It’s dangerous here. Every big city’s got crime, but I don’t feel safe here. Neither does Ozzy.”

However, the former Black Sabbath frontman doesn’t feel as passionate about the move as his wife. And he has a completely different frame of mind than he did just three months ago when he told PEOPLE Magazine that he doesn’t “want to die in America” and be “be buried in [the famous LA cemetery] f***ing Forest Lawn.”

“To be honest with you, I don’t want to go back [to England],” he admitted to Consequence Sound. “F*** that.”