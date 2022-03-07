Ozzy Osbourne Said He Regretted the Impact ‘The Osbournes’ Show Had on the Family

Reality shows are all over television. Whether you’re a fan or not of the genre, Ozzy Osbourne and his family were pioneers of the programming.

Can you spin the way back 20 years? More specifically, let’s try two decades ago this weekend. It seems like yesterday, but then, so long ago. That’s when The Osbournes premiered on MTV. Think about this, if not for Ozzy, Sharon, Jack and Kelly, there might not have been a show devoted to the Kardashians. Maybe Donald Trump, with his kids, never would have starred in The Apprentice.

In interviews, Ozzy Osbourne maintains that he probably wouldn’t do the show again. It brought too much attention to his family. And all that attention exacerbated fissures the Osbournes didn’t know were there.

“On the one hand it was phenomenal, on the other hand I had to watch my family [suffer],” Ozzy Osbourne told the Quietus. “But we invented a new form of television. We started the ball rolling for all these f—-n’ new shows now. Would we do it again? I dunno. I don’t think so.”

Ozzy Osbourne Risked His Rock Rep By Showing His Homebody Self On TV

Audiences loved the so-called Prince of Darkness and his family. Sharon was his business manager back then. Two of the three kids decided to be part of the show. Oldest daughter Aimee wanted no part of it.

The show had a very unique take. Fans knew Ozzy Osbourne as a rock and roller of the heavy metal variety. Yet juxtapose that reputation with the character reality show revealed him to be — a homebody. Yes, the guy who bit the head off of a bat preferred to stay in for the evening and watch TV. MTV got the idea to give the family a show after Ozzy Osborne and his kids appeared on the premiere episode of Cribs. This was back in 2000.

The series showed all the details. Soon enough, the family stopped worrying about the cameras following them everywhere.

“At first you’re like, “Oh dear, a camera. I must get myself dressed and this, that, the other,” Sharon Osbourne told The Ringer. “And then after two weeks, you’re like, “F–k it, I’m going down in my pajamas. I don’t give a s–t.” You get used to it. It’s easier if you’re not vain.”

She also told The Ringer that Ozzy Osbourne risked his music career. Maybe fans would look at him differently after watching the show.

“Ozzy had years and years of a career behind him,” Sharon Osbourne said. “He had credibility, and what were the fans going to think of him? He had everything to lose. And we had nothing to lose. Who were we? I was a businesswoman, but it was behind-the-scenes. That’s the reason I wasn’t in Cribs. I was in my office.”