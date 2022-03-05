Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Are Ditching Los Angeles Over State Taxes

It’s a move that no one was really expecting. Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne announced they are uprooting from Los Angeles over taxes.

During a recent interview with the Mirror, Ozzy Osbourne confirmed the news and said that he and Sharon are heading back to their home, Welders House, in Buckinghamshire. “We are leaving LA. We are a bit sad. But the tax is getting too much. I am sad because I really, really like staying and living there.”

While continuing to discuss his and Sharon’s decision to leave Los Angeles for good, Ozzy explained that if the government does better then he may move back. However, he’s not quite sure that’ll happen. “I am taking my record studio with me,” the rock legend continues. “I am going to build a barn there. And make my own studio at Welders. I will still be making music. And my band will come over.”

Mirror further reports that upon moving to Los Angeles, Ozzy, Sharon, Jack, Kelly starred on the family’s hit reality series The Osbourne’s in 2002. The show premiered in March of that year and ran for four seasons (with 52 episodes). It followed the four as they lived their lives as a rockstar family.

Mirror then reveals that U.S. federal tax rate is currently at 28%. There is also an additional 13% state tax in California. Ozzy notes that that he pays the taxes on all his profits. Ozzy and Sharon purchased Welders House from two time Academy Award-winning Special Effects legend John Stears in 1993. In her 2013 autobiography, Sharon Osbourne Extreme: My Autobiography, Sharon states she purchased the home due to its “extreme” distance from any public houses nearby.

After Announcing He and Sharon Osbourne Are Moving Due to Taxes, Ozzy Reveals He Has Been Seeing Therapist

While continuing to chat with Mirror about his and Sharon Osbourne’s plans to move due to taxes, Ozzy stated that he has been seeing a therapist. “Over the past three years, I have got a therapist. When I was a kid in England, you would not go to a therapist. Because they’d think you were f—ing crazy. It is OK. You ain’t stupid for going to a f—ing therapist. But you are stupid not to go if you need them.”

Ozzy then shared that when he’s going through some difficult times, painting helps him. “Doing my little doodles and drawings is something that I have found that has stopped me in my head from killing me. It gets your head out of your own head. Me left to my own decides is always a bad f—ing idea. I wake up in the mornings and get a weird feeling. Like a cloud of doom over me.”