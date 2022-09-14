Paramount CEO Reveals Expected ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Release Date on Paramount+

Audiences are still flying into theaters to see Top Gun: Maverick. Even after more than three months since its initial release and after it was made available for purchase digitally, the Top Gun sequel continues to rake in money at the box office.

But fans of the film are still begging to know when they’ll finally be able to pull up the film on a streaming service. The film was distributed by Paramount, so it will naturally find a home on their flagship streaming service Paramount+. Since the film has been making so much money in theaters, the team at Paramount has obviously been reluctant to release Top Gun: Maverick too soon on streaming.

Paramount President and CEO Bob Bakish recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter regarding the developments of the popular streaming service. During the conversation, he revealed when to expect Top Gun: Maverick to fly onto Paramount+.

Bakish said the blockbuster film will debut on the streamer before the end of the year. That should give plenty more time for fans to take in the film on the big screen before moving the adventure into their living rooms. Bakish also said the film will help bolster Paramount+ subscription numbers heading into Q4 reports.

The Long Road to Success for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Top Gun: Maverick might be the movie of the year in 2022. But it was actually filmed back in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the studio to repeatedly delay the release of the film. Whereas many other studios went ahead and released many of their most anticipated titles on streaming while theaters remained empty. Paramount on the other hand held the Top Gun sequel back in a move that paid off in spades.

“In the early stages of the pandemic, we were very selective with our releases. Holding certain films until market conditions improved. While we couldn’t release Top Gun: Maverick and The Lost City earlier. We held off because we knew these phenomenal stories would bring audiences back to theaters,” Bakish said during the company’s second-quarter earnings call earlier this year. “That proved to be the right call. Paramount continues to shine at the box office with numbers that outperformed even our own expectations. And we’re excited about the future.”

Even though the studio remains tight-lipped on the exact date Top Gun: Maverick will land on Paramount+, Bakish said the studio’s quality output of content on the streamer will keep audiences engaged until the day finally comes.

“Our content consistently attracts and entertains mass audiences,” Bakish said. “When I say audiences, I don’t just mean kids or adults, I mean the whole household, not just the coasts, but the entire country, not just the U.S., but the entire world, not just the streaming audience, but the TV, theatrical and streaming audience. Part of the reason is that we don’t just make popular content, we also make content popular by leveraging our powerful platforms.”