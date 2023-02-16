Paramount Plus Price Hike Is Coming: Here’s What to Expect

When it comes to getting the most bang for your buck with streaming services, Paramount Plus is hard to beat. It only costs about five bucks a month to get the ad-supported “Essential” package. The more expensive “Premium” option comes in at about ten bucks which is still cheaper than most streamers on the market. For less than fast food lunch, you can watch shows like 1883 and Yellowstone and catch pulse-pounding movies like Top Gun: Maverick. Those prices are about to change.

Earlier today, Paramount CEO Bob Bakish announced the plan to increase rates in the coming months during a company earnings call. TV Insider reports that this price hike will come as Showtime’s streaming service merges with Paramount Plus.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite sh

Currently, Paramount Plus subscribers can opt to add Showtime to their packages for a few extra bucks. The Essential plan with Showtime is about 12 dollars while the Premium plan with added access is around 15 a month. When the two services merge, the price will climb for both tiers.

“We all know streaming represents incredible value for consumers and the Paramount Plus offering is far from the industry price leader,” Bakish said during the call. “We are on the value end of the pricing spectrum,” he added. Bakish went on to say that the price increase would affect subscribers in the United States as well as “select international markets.”

New Paramount Plus Prices

The Premium tier will become “Paramount Plus with Showtime” and will increase by two dollars making the price $11.99 per month plus taxes. The ad-supported package will increase in price by a dollar bringing it to $5.99 per month before taxes and fees. So, some subscribers will see a price hike. However, those who are currently opting for Premium with Showtime are paying $14.99 per month. As a result, they’ll see a discount on the upcoming statements.

Subscribers will see the new prices take effect during the third quarter of 2023. That’s when the two entertainment giants plan to merge into one streaming service.

While some subscribers might balk at the rising prices, they’re still getting a great deal. Compared to the current price of the Showtime add-on, subscribers will be saving money when the two corporations merge later this year. Additionally, the Showtime premium TV channel will start airing Paramount’s original programming.

Paramount to Focus on Franchises

Franchises have been the bread and butter of Paramount Plus for some time. Yellowstone spinoffs 1883 and 1923 have brought thousands of new subscribers to the platform. At the same time, the long-awaited Top Gun sequel drew a new swath of viewers. As a result, Bob Bakish says that the streaming service will focus on franchises moving forward.

“By far our biggest level to manage spending is to focus on franchises. The higher levels of consumer awareness and built-in fan bases associated with this IP drive strong subscriber acquisition volume,” said Bakish.