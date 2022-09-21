Paramount Releases Excellent ‘Tulsa King’ Featurette in Prep for Sylvester Stallone Starrer

If you weren’t excited for Tulsa King before, you will be after this featurette. Watch as Sylvester Stallone, Taylor Sheridan, and more break down their Middle America mob caper.

Today, Paramount+ released their behind-the-scenes featurette for upcoming original series Tulsa King, and it brings the goods. Academy Award® nominee Sylvester Stallone finally starring as a mobster is enough to get most fans excited, but this latest showcase shows why all entertainment enthusiasts should be giving the show a shot.

And the talent behind the camera speaks volumes. Series creator and Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan (of Yellowstone fame) is also serving as executive producer alongside Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award® winner Terence Winter (“The Sopranos,” “The Wolf of Wall Street”), who also serves as showrunner and writer.

“I actually wanted to work with Sylvester Stallone for a while,” Sheridan begins in the featurette. “This was an idea that I had, of a gangster being sent from New York to Middle America to establish the mob influence in that area. And what an absurd comedy of errors that would be,” he smiles.

Give the full ‘Tulsa King’ featurette a watch below, straight from Paramount, for more from Sheridan, Stallone, and the full cast & crew:

As Paramount’s synopsis reads, “Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight ‘The General’ Manfredi (Stallone) just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a crew from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.”

Paramount also celebrated the show’s release today as part of a Television Critics Association (TCA) presentation. A Tulsa King panel featuring Terence Winter, Stallone, executive producer David C. Glasser and cast members Andrea Savage (I’m Sorry), Martin Starr (Silicon Valley), Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and Garrett Hedlund (The United States vs. Billie Holiday) being the main event.

Tulsa King also stars Max Casella (The Tender Bar), Domenick Lombardozzi (The Irishman), Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire), A.C. Peterson (Superman & Lois) and Dana Delany (Body of Proof).

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Tulsa King premieres with two episodes on Sunday, November 13 on Paramount+. But Paramount Network will also host a linear airing of the first two episodes on Sunday, Nov. 20 immediately following the premiere episode of Yellowstone Season 5.

Then, all remaining episodes will be available to stream weekly on Sundays, exclusively on Paramount+.