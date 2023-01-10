Parker McCollum Savagely Fires Back at Internet Troll Calling Him Out

Country music’s “Gold Chain Cowboy” Parker McCollum did not take an internet troll lying down and fired back mercilessly on Twitter. In fairness, the Twitter user in question did sling some serious mud at McCollum and fellow country artist Bailey Zimmerman.

“@baileyzimmerman and @ParkerMcCollum are awful country singers. Someone had to say it,” the would-be critic wrote. Rather than allowing himself to be affected by the negativity, the country star took a more optimistic approach. He fired back, “If you don’t have an absolute nobody talkin shit about you on social media, you prolly ain’t doin too much in life. I take it as a compliment every time!”

If you don’t have an absolute nobody talkin shit about you on social media, you prolly ain’t doin too much in life. I take it as a compliment every time! https://t.co/Bpiaa2zmRr — Parker McCollum (@ParkerMcCollum) January 7, 2023

It didn’t take long for McCollum’s fans to come to his defense, showing that no matter what the internet trolls say, he will always be surrounded by a strong and loyal support system. “Really I bet they don’t listen to country music,” one fan tweeted. “Keep being you your fans love you and Bailey.” Another Twitter user seemed to think the troll was actually a closeted fan. “He’s probably secretly has a poster of you in his bathroom,” they joked.

Still, another fan on Twitter reached out to let McCollum know how much his music meant to them. “I had stopped listening to country music until I heard you,” they wrote. “Then I saw you in concert and was introduced to Bailey Zimmerman, another one of my favorites. Keep doing your thing because it’s great.”

Parker McCollum is expected to silence the trolls in 2023

McCollum and his faithful fans closed 2022 on a high note. The year was marked by sold-out performances, an ACM New Male Artist of the Year award, and McCollum’s wedding to Hallie Ray Light. Enthusiastic supporters can look forward to another incredible year with new music from the star in 2023. The artist has already heard teased snippets of “Lessons From An Old Man” and the very relatable “Stoned.”

“I was going to save [“Stoned”] to be released with the album, but, after the fans demanded it be released sooner, I decided to go ahead and give it to them,” McCollum explained. “This song says so much while saying so little. Which is exactly how I like it to be. I hope they love it!”

For those seeking ’90s-country-inspired tunes filled with classic storytelling and musical elements like the pedal steel guitar, look no further than McCollum’s latest collection. Following in his idol George Strait’s footsteps, he uses vivid imagery to bring a unique atmosphere to each of his songs.

After a much-needed vacation from touring, McCollum will be hitting the road again in February. He’ll be joining forces with Morgan Wallen as an opening act later this year.